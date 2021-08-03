Trending TV News Today: KKK11 contestant Rahul Vaidya's fans demand apology from the channel, Netizens want Shilpa Shetty back on Super Dancer Chapter 4 and more

Hola, it's almost evening now, which means it's time to wrap up on the newsmakers from our world of television. The Indian television industry is one of the largest industries in the world with a global fanbase. And a lot happens in the television world every now and then. So, what and who grabbed headlines in the last 24-hours? Let's check out the TV newsmakers of 3rd August 2021 here: Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Netizens ask channel to 'Apologize To Rahul Vaidya' after new promo featuring Arjun Bijlani upset them – here's why

Nikki Tamboli on being trolled for Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination

Ever since sent Sourabh Raaj Jain into the elimination stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi and the latter's eviction, social media has been in the mayhem. Many called out Arjun for sending Sourabh for the elimination stunt round. Some were of opinion that Arjun should have instead chosen Nikki Tamboli for the stunt. And post-that, Nikki was trolled on social media, too. The actress opened up on the same saying that the audience should understand that she was not ready due to personal trauma. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain's wife Riddhima questions Mahabharat actor's unfair eliminations; conducts a poll on Instagram

Check out the whole story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REACTS to fans trolling her for Sourabh Raaj Jain's unfair elimination Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting BALH2, Arjun Bijlani faces fans' wrath after Sourabh Raaj Jain's elimination from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more

reveals why she cannot be a part of 2

Avika Gor rose to fame as Anandi from Balika Vadhu. She is still best known as Anandi from the iconic show. And now that the channel and the makers are bringing a new season of the same, the actress poured her heart out on the news season. She also said that she would have loved to be a part of the show as a grownup Anandi. However, she has to refuse.

Here's why: Balika Vadhu 2: Avika Gor reveals she would've TURNED DOWN the show due to this reason

Netizens demand channel to apologise to

A couple of hours ago, the channel dropped a new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It featured Arjun Bijlani who was seen describing what kind of animal best suits hi co-contestants Rahul Vaidya and . And fans have found it very insulting. They have demanded an apology from the channel for the same.

Check out the whole story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Netizens ask channel to 'Apologize To Rahul Vaidya' after new promo featuring Arjun Bijlani upset them – here's why

's home tour

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor finally gave a home tour to his fans earlier today. Yesterday, he had asked fans whether they want a home tour and their wish was fulfilled today. Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's heavenly abode is classy and elegant. It consists of a spacious living room with ample sitting place, amazing interiors, and a lot of figurines.

Take a home tour here: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actor Shaheer Sheikh gives a tour of his abode and it includes figurines of Minions, Iron Man, Thor and more – watch video

Pandemic hampered Indian Idol 12 finale plans

Indian Idol 12 is just a couple of days away from its grand finale. The director of the show shared what plans the channel and makers had for the finale had the pandemic not ruined their chances. And it's too extravagant.

Check out the story here: Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Here's how the Covid-19 pandemic forced the makers to change their extravagant plans

Sayli Kamble to be eliminated from Indian Idol 12 this week?

A source close to the development of the show revealed to BollywoodLife that it would be Sayli Kamble who will face the elimination in Indian Idol 12 this week. And that makes Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro would make it to top 5.

Check out the whole exclusive story here: Indian Idol 12: Sayli Kamble to be eliminated in the semi-finals? Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukhapriya, Nikal Tauro in Top 5 [Exclusive]

Fans want to return to Super Dance

BollywoodLife had conducted a poll asking y'all whether you want Shilpa Shetty to return to Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a judge. And fans have given their verdict. A majority of fans do want Shilpa Shetty to return to the judge's panel. The actress has been facing a crisis in her personal life after her husband, Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July. After the arrest, Shilpa kept away from work and promotions of Hungama 2 as well.

Check out the poll result here: Super Dancer 4: Amid Raj Kundra's porn films case, fans share their opinion on whether Shilpa Shetty should return as the judge of the show or not – view poll result

actor's leg amputated due to diabetes

Due to diabetes, Jodha Akbar and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Lokendra Singh's leg had to be amputated. The actor narrated his terrible ordeal and pain of the same and how the pandemic came crashing down on him.

Check out the whole story here: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Jodha Akbar actor Lokendra Singh's leg gets amputated; says, ‘I could do nothing’ – here's why

Major TWIST in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Fans of Ayesha Singh and , get ready for honeymoon special episodes and MAJOR DRAMA in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. If reports are anything to go by the makers have already shot for the promo of the same with a noted Bollywood actress.

Check out the whole story here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sayi and Virat's honeymoon to unfold MAJOR DRAMA; THIS Bollywood actress to feature in the promo