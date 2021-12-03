Let's have a dekko at the top TV newsmakers of the day here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal has a girlfriend in real life? Furious Neha Bhasin EXPOSES secret in a social media war with Prerna Sehajpal

Ankita's pre-wedding functions begin

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are soon going to tie the knot with beau Vicky Jain. The wedding will take place on 14 December 2021. It is said that the pre-wedding festivities will begin from 12th December. Just a couple of hours ago, Vicky Jain shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle in which we can see the lovebirds' kickstarting their pre-wedding functions.

Bollywood's OG Diva at Neiwarya's reception

and Aishwarya Sharma recently held their wedding reception in the city. And it was graced by none other than Bollywood OF Diva, . The veteran actress has a special bond as she has launched the TV show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which stars Neil and Aishwarya in the lead. Aishwarya and Neil had an amazing response on seeing Rekha at their wedding reception.

Aneri opens up on joining Anupamaa

Aneri Vajani is all set to join , , and 's Anupamaa. Recently, the Pavitra Bhagya actress opened up on joining the cast of Anupamaa. While the actress did confirm her entry, the deets about her character are still under the wraps.

Did Neha expose Pratik?

Neha Bhasin and Prerna Sehajpal, Pratik's sister got into a major fight on social media. In a rant on Twitter, Neha revealed that Pratik is not single and is indeed in a relationship. She also asked Prerna to not mess with her. Neha alleged that Prerna had said that she (Neha) was using Pratik emotionally on the show. Neha said that she faced a lot of trolling and bullying online after that.

Pavijaz getting married?

Ever since and started dating the two have been bombarded with just one question which is when the two are going to tie the knot. And ina recent interview, Eijaz Khan opened up on the same. He has urged everyone to pray for their wedding. He added that good things take time.

Shivangi Joshi's real age

Shivangi Joshi recently entered Balika Vadhu 2 as the grown-up Anandi. The actress has been working for the Hindi TV industry for a long time. Shivangi recently opened up on the myth around her age. Well, you may be highly mistaken about Shivangi's age and would be surprised on knowing her real age.

Surbhi, Rubina, and more actresses take over New York

Surbhi Chandna, , and more actresses recently featured on the Ball Tower in New York City. Their fans were surprised and happy on seeing the gorgeous Indian TV actresses taking over New York City. It was thanks to their appearance on Neeta Bhasin show.

TMKOC makes it to popular YouTube videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the only Indian television show that had made to the list of Top 10 popular Youtube videos recently shared by Youtube. The clip which is most-watched is titled Bhide Jumps from the balcony. , 's Baarish Ban Jaana has made it to the most-watched music videos list.

