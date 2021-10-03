It's time to update y'all on the trending TV news of the day. A lot has happened in the world of entertainment in the past 24+ hours. Just last night, Bigg Boss 15 commenced. The Grand Premiere night of Bigg Boss 15 saw welcoming 13 contestants in the Jungle-themed house. Check out the latest TV news of the day here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal's hostility towards each other in front of Salman Khan will leave you shocked!

passes away

In shocking news, Jodhaa Akbar's Saleema Begum aka Manisha Yadav passed away on Friday. The actress reportedly passed away from suffering a brain haemorrhage. who worked with Manisha in Jodhaa Akbar learned about the tragic news from a group chat. She revealed that she was shell shocked when she got the news. Paridhi revealed Manisha has a toddler son, Tushan. She reminisced her cherished memories from the sets of Jodhaa Akbar too.

Check out the whole story here: SHOCKING! Jodhaa Akbar actress Manisha Yadav passes away; costar Paridhi Sharma reveals that the actress has a baby

Kashmera Shah remembers Sidharth Shukla

It's been over a month that Sidharth Shukla passed away after an unforeseen and unfortunate heart attack. Yesterday, Bigg Boss 15 commenced. The Grand Premiere night began at 9:30. A lot of celebs watched the show. Kashmera, former contestant and an ardent Bigg Boss lover did too. And while watching the same, she said, "BB without Sid seems slightly empty." Check out the screengrab of her Instagram story here:

Nakuul and Jankee share a glimpse of Sufi

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of his 8-month-old baby boy, Sufi. In the picture, we can see Jankee, Nakuul and Sufi posing for a picture in all Indian attire. While the doting mommy and daddy were all smiles for the picture, Sufi looked intrigued with the posing. Nakuul captioned the post saying, "इतनी सी खुशी feat. 8 month old Junior Mehta & Parekh P.S. We are now OPEN to socially distanced blessings & hugs - @babysufim." Check out his post here:

Tara misses her 'pappa' Jay

Last night, entered the house of Bigg Boss 15. He was the first contestant to enter the house. The actor's daughter, Tara and wife, Mahhi cheer on him from outside. And now, Mahhi has shared another video of Tara which will melt your hearts. Tara is missing her father very much. In the video, you can see her calling her "pappa" and searching for her. Mahhi reminds her about Bigg Boss but Tara insists on seeing her father. The cute video makes you go aww! Check it out here:

Sidharth Shukla fans upset with makers of Bigg Boss 15

Last night Bigg Boss 15's Gran Premiere took place. Salman Khan introduced 13 young contestants who will be participating in the controversial reality TV show this year. Fans expected that the makers would give a tribute or pay homage to Sidharth Shukla. But it did not happen. And that's what has left fans furious. Many called out the makers for the same.

Check out their reaction here: Bigg Boss 15: ‘Sidharth Shukla sir ko tribute nahi diya, flop hi hoga’ Fans slam makers for not remembering the season 13 winner – view Twitter reactions