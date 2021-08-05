TRP Week 30 by Ormax Media: Shilpa Shetty's absense from Super Dancer Chapter 4 leads to a massive drop in viewership, Indian Idol 12 climbs the chart

Hey, it's Thursday today, which means it's time to update y'all on the TRP report of week 30. This time the TRPs are a little shocking. Viewership of some of the popular TV shows has dropped massively while some have climbed the charts and done well. A new TV show has made an entry into the list. So, let's check out the complete TRP report week 30 by Ormax Media here: Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Major twists to unfold in tonight’s episode of top TV shows

Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Despite the controversies for which the cast and show have been garnering headlines, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to rule the roost on the TRP chart. There were some interesting episodes in the last week. For example, the residents of Gokuldham society reminisced their resort memories. Taarak Mehta has yet again grabbed the first spot. Also Read - Which Over The Top real-life TV couple would you like to see in Bigg Boss OTT? Vote Now

Anupamaa

The family drama in , and starrer Anupamaa seems to have kept the audience hooked to the TV show. The currently track focuses on Anupamaa's children who are one by one posing problems for her. Pakhi is ignorant towards Anupamaa while Paritosh does not want to live with his whole family. Too much drama. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nisha Rawal's Bigg Boss participation rumours amidst legal battle with Karan Mehra, Aishwarya Sharma inks Neil Bhatt's name on her hand and more

Indian Idol 12

This past week on Indian Idol 12, we saw a friendship day special episode taking place. and joined the show as the special guests. Another episode featured wherein the contestants gave a heartfelt tribute to the Kapoor family. The singing reality TV show climbed a spot and now is third on the list.

Imlie

Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer, Mayuri Deshmukh starrer Imlie is grabbed the fourth spot. the last few episodes saw, Aditya, getting kidnapped by terrorists, Imlie getting locked up and eventually running away to rescue him. The emotions were running high in the last week.

Wagle Ki Duniya

Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey is the second season of the 1980s TV show of the same name. Based on characters created by RK Lakshman, the new season stars , , Chinmayee Salvi, Shaheen Kapahi, Anjan Srivastav, Bharti Achrekar to name a few. The sitcom had grabbed the fifth spot and is the new entrant on the list.

Most-liked Hindi TV shows (Jul 26-Aug 1) based on audience engagement #OrmaxPowerRating pic.twitter.com/809Hu0DlhX — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) August 3, 2021

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, , Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw a major drama taking place in the show this past week. Virat doubted Sayi's character to the latter's accident, Virat's regret and more. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has climbed the chart again.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was embroiled in controversies this past week. And it was all because of the last weekend's episodes. The TRP did not help the show and the makers, but the controversies helped them make news. It has grabbed the seventh spot on the TRP chart.

Kundali Bhagya

aka Preeta's false pregnancy has gained the sympathy of the masses. The , Anjum Fakih, Abhishek Kapur, Manit Joura starrer show has gained entry into the chart yet again. It has grabbed 8th place.

It seems the death tracks of a few characters have not worked in the favour of the show. Just the week before Karan Kundrra's character Ranveer died and then just after Mauri, Sirat's only family passed away too. We saw Geonkas abandoning Sirat too. And now, the show is going to take another leap.

Super Dancer Chapter 4

It seems 's absence from the show has affected the TRPs of the show. Which was on 3rd spot last week now has fallen to the tenth spot.