Anupamaa Big Update: MaAn chemistry to intensify, Anu and Anuj to get an OST [Exclusive]

Anupamaa show is getting more and more interesting and intriguing with each new episode. The relationships within the show are so volatile that if one had to dedicate a Bollywood song to these, it would certainly be, 'Kitne ajeeb rishte hain yahaan pe.' Now, when we thought that things at the Shah house are getting back to normal we have two relationships that are on the verge of going haywire. On one side Paritosh and Kinjal are having some tensions in their marriage and soon, it may get broken once Kinjal learns that Toshu has been cheating on her. And on the other Vanraj has started hating Kavya for what she has said and done in the recent past to destroy and hurt his family. He has already served divorce papers to her. It will be interesting to see what new turn these two relationships within the show take.

However, one more relationship that is keeping everyone hooked is that of Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia. Their bond has gotten stronger over time and they have come closer. And of late, Anupamaa too is feeling new feelings about Anuj and seeing him in a different light. And for all MaAn shippers there is big news. Their chemistry will go intense and while the two have had a lot of Bollywood songs playing in the show's background, in their minds when they come together, go explain their situation and emotions, they are now all set to get an OST (original sound track). While most couples in TV shows have their own Bollywood song, MaAn relationship, chemistry and popularity deserves an OST.

We hear that the producer Rajan Shahi has already begun work on the same with some popular music talents from the film industry. Will it be a recreation of a classic Bollywood song to make it apt for MaAn or a thorough original, remains to be seen. Anupamaa and Anuj will also shoot for the video of the song which will surely be a treat for all MaAn shippers.