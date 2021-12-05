It's Sunday, the day we bring to you the top Instagram posts of our celebrities from the TV world! Our TV celebs can easily give the social media influencers a run for their money. Let's see who's made it to the list this week... Also Read - Anupamaa: As Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia makes hearts aflutter with his swag quotient, let us rewind some of his fashionable moments with missus Akansha Chamola — view pics
Shaheer Sheikh has got the hang of Instagram quite well. The actor has been sharing reels and videos on his gram quite often these days. And a couple of days ago, he shared a video of his and Ruchikaa Kapoor's trip to Nepal, Bhutan. Fans dropped comments that they want to see more of RucHeer posts. Another reel that he shared was a scene from his TV show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The fans of the show were super happy on seeing him as Abir Rajvansh. Check out the videos here:
Surbhi Chandna
Surbhi Chandna aka our beloved Naagin is going places and we are oh-so loving it. She recently featured on the Ball drop tower screen at Times Square. That's a big feat. There's another post of Surbhi that we loved. She wore a yellow designer saree and slayed it like a DIVA in it. Surbhi is also known for her hilarious reels. Check out her posts below:
Hina Khan is known for the amazing content on Instagram. She recently shared a reel in which she flaunted her various hairstyles. Gotta say, she's one helluva DIVA. Check out her reel below:
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka is in Punjab shooting for her music video Babul Da Veda. She took up the lock screen challenge and aced it like a pro. Check out Divyanka Tripathi Lock screen challenge below:
Rupali Ganguly also took up the lock screen challenge, however, with co-star Gaurav Khanna. And they, that is, MaAn aka Anupamaa and Anuj, aced it like pros! Check out their challenge here:
Madalsa Sharma is a social butterfly, tbh. She knows how to keep the audience entertained both on social media and in the TV show, Anupamaa. The actress grooved to I Feel Good alongside Sudhanshu Pandey. Kavya and Vanraj may be on the verge of separation, however, Sudhanshu and Madalsa are ruling hearts with their amazing chemistry and bond off-screen. Check out their video here:
Naagin actress Nia Sharma shared grooved to Nicki Minaj's High School also featuring Lil Wayne. The actress's thumkas on the international pop beats were new on social media! Another post of Nia that we want to talk about is her love for cycling. She is a pro biker and the following post proves it.
That's all this week, see you next Sunday!
