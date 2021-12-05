It's Sunday, the day we bring to you the top Instagram posts of our celebrities from the TV world! Our TV celebs can easily give the social media influencers a run for their money. Let's see who's made it to the list this week... Also Read - Anupamaa: As Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia makes hearts aflutter with his swag quotient, let us rewind some of his fashionable moments with missus Akansha Chamola — view pics

Shaheer Sheikh has got the hang of Instagram quite well. The actor has been sharing reels and videos on his gram quite often these days. And a couple of days ago, he shared a video of his and Ruchikaa Kapoor's trip to Nepal, Bhutan. Fans dropped comments that they want to see more of RucHeer posts. Another reel that he shared was a scene from his TV show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The fans of the show were super happy on seeing him as Abir Rajvansh. Check out the videos here: Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rupali Ganguly calls Gaurav Khanna 'National Crush', Salman Khan raps Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna aka our beloved Naagin is going places and we are oh-so loving it. She recently featured on the Ball drop tower screen at Times Square. That's a big feat. There's another post of Surbhi that we loved. She wore a yellow designer saree and slayed it like a DIVA in it. Surbhi is also known for her hilarious reels. Check out her posts below: Also Read - Anupamaa: Here's how much Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and others charge per episode [PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Hina Khan is known for the amazing content on Instagram. She recently shared a reel in which she flaunted her various hairstyles. Gotta say, she's one helluva DIVA. Check out her reel below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

actress Divyanka is in Punjab shooting for her music video Babul Da Veda. She took up the lock screen challenge and aced it like a pro. Check out Divyanka Tripathi Lock screen challenge below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Rupali Ganguly also took up the lock screen challenge, however, with co-star . And they, that is, MaAn aka Anupamaa and Anuj, aced it like pros! Check out their challenge here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Madalsa Sharma is a social butterfly, tbh. She knows how to keep the audience entertained both on social media and in the TV show, Anupamaa. The actress grooved to I Feel Good alongside . Kavya and Vanraj may be on the verge of separation, however, Sudhanshu and Madalsa are ruling hearts with their amazing chemistry and bond off-screen. Check out their video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Naagin actress Nia Sharma shared grooved to Nicki Minaj's High School also featuring . The actress's thumkas on the international pop beats were new on social media! Another post of Nia that we want to talk about is her love for cycling. She is a pro biker and the following post proves it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shalin Bhanot (@shalinbhanot)

That's all this week, see you next Sunday!