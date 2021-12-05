It's time to update y'all on the trending TV News of the day. Let's have a dekko at what made news in the TV world today... Also Read - Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari shows off her HOT BOD as she grooves to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie in a co-ord set – view pics

MaAn to get an OST

Anupamaa is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It stars , , and in the lead. Now, slowly and gradually, Anuj and Anupamaa are coming closer. We have seen how the makers play classic Hindi songs as per their moods and feelings. However, BollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY heard that MaAn aka Anupamaa and Anuj will be getting an OST. We hear that the makers have already begun the prep for the same. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah poses with Nidhi Bhanushali holding a jaadu; fans tease 'Goli beta masti nahi'

Sayantani gets engaged to beau

Naagin and Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress got engaged to her long time boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari. The actress took to her social media handle to announce the same. The couple twinned in red and ochre and happily posed for the camera. The actress wore her grandmother's saree for the occasion. "The best thing in life is to hold on to each other and here we are about to begin a new chapter in our lives As we start our new journey, we have had an eternal blessing by my dida. The saree and my bangles that i’m wearing were given to me by her and it feels like she was a part of our celebration last night!" the caption read. Check out the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609)

Jethalal's question for Big B

In the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, we will see the entire cast of Ka Ooltah Chashmah gracing the sets. It sure is going to be a laugh riot. Jethalal and Bapuji aka and Amit Bhatt will be seen taking the hot seat and answering questions. Jethalal will ask a funny question to .

Nidhi-Kush grab attention

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. Former Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali's latest post with Kush Shah aka Goli has grabbed the attention of the media. The two can be seen posing for the camera. Kush had a jhaadu in his hand while Nidhi had her arms around his neck. The two are looking with a solemn expression. And as soon as Nidhi shared the picture, fans started dropping comments which is a popular dialogue of TMKOC "Goli Beta Masti Nai."

Arudeep jodi breaks

In the latest news, Arunita Kanjilal will not feature in the music videos with Pawandeep Rajan. Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep and Arunita had signed a music videos series with director Raj Surani. However, Arunita wants to focus only on singing and does not want to get into acting. Pawandeep and Arunita's chemistry has been a huge hit amongst the masses. AruDeep fans, here's some solace, they will continue to sing for the series together.

Palak flaunts her toned bod

's gorgeous young daughter Palak Tiwari recently shared a video in which she was seen flaunting her hot bod in a mini co-ord set. Palak moves to the beats of 's Hips Don't Lie. She looked really HOT in the video. We took some snaps off it.

Ankita's wedding invite

and Vicky Jain are all set to marry on 14th December. The whole wedding month is full of pre-wedding festivities, preps and more. And now, a clip of Ankita and Vicky's wedding invite is going viral on the gram. The blue themed wedding invite is super classy. The wedding is taking place at Grand Hyatt. Check out the gorgeous wedding invite here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anky's diya (@ankitamyinspiration)

That's all folks, see ya tomorrow!