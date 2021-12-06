Anupamaa BIG update: End of MaAn as Kavya threatens to destroy the Shahs and Vanraj gets closer to Anu?

Anupamaa spoiler alert: The Star Plus’ show starring , , , , Alpana Buch, Paras Kalnawat and more is much loved show. It is ruling hearts and charts not only for the endearing characters and relatable story but also for the regular twists and turns on the show. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aces the hook step of Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak – Watch

Now, the latest we can expect to see is a major relationship overhaul on the show. Vanraj left Anupamaa for Kavya. He cheated on her, insulted and hurt her and ousted her from his life. But now, he has learnt Kavya's reality and has been regretting his decision ever since. Right after Baa and Bapuji's 50th wedding anniversary celebrations, Vanraj served the divorce papers to Kavya. However, she is adamant on not having this raw deal and wants Vanraj to take back his words and decision of divorcing her. She pleads with him to not oust her from his life and to not end this marriage, but to no avail.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see Kavya take an extreme step to stop Vanraj from divorcing her. When her pleads and cries have failed, she takes the route of fraud again and threatens Vanraj and Shah family. Kavya bands her head on the wall so that she gets some signs of physical injury and threatens Vanraj that she will go to the police and allege domestic violence. She reminds him how grave the charges are and how the following action by law can destroy his whole khandaan.

However, Vanraj, who has now become immune to Kavya’s antics, has no effect and he tells her to do all that she wants but he will not change his decision. But it is Anupamaa who again steps in makes her see sense. She will also try to make Baa understand that what his son is doing with Kavya is not right and will also try to make Vanraj understand that breaking a marriage again and again is not something that makes a man, manly or someone who commands respect.

Meanwhile, while Vanraj is getting away from Kavya, he is getting closer to Anupamaa. There is clear change in the way he now treats and speaks to her. There is respect and fondness and regret in his eyes for what he has done to Anupamaa. Will Kavya be out of his life, making way for Anupamaa again. Will Anu be able to forget everything and forgive Vanraj? Will we see an end to Anuj and Anu or MaAn’s story? All this remains to be uncovered in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. Stay tuned to your favourite show and to BollywoodLife for more updates