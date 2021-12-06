Let's walk you through the TV Newsmakers of 6 December 2021. Also Read - Anupamaa BIG update: End of MaAn as Kavya threatens to destroy the Shahs and Vanraj gets closer to Anu?

Sayantani's wedding pics

Naagin actress got married to her long time beau Anugrah Tiwari yesterday at her hometown in Bengal. It was a traditional Bengali wedding with just close friends and relatives in attendance. The actress opted for a simple wedding than an extravagant one. She revealed the reason for the same saying that it defined her relationship with Anugrah over the years. "And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs," Sayantani Ghosh captioned the pictures. She also shared her picture from the bridal veil on her gram from her wedding day and captioned it saying "Dulhan." Find her post below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant and husband Ritesh get into a MASSIVE fight after Devoleena Bhattacharjee confides in him about her past – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayantani (@sayantanighosh0609)

KBC X TMKOC

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, we will see the cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gracing the sets. The ensemble cast will join Big B for a fun episode of the game. Promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 are already out. A promo featuring Popatlal asking whether he can get him married has left everyone in splits of laughter.

Saumya breaks her silence

Saumya Tandon left Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain a couple of months ago. She played the role of Anita Bhabhi in a popular comedy TV show. The actress was associated with the TV show for about half a decade but called it quits post lockdown. A lot was said about Saumya decision to quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress back then couldn't say anything. However, she now has revealed that it was her decision as an artiste and there wasn't any controversy involved ever.

Rupali grooves to Sara's song

aka Anupamaa is quite active on social media. The actress recently shared a video on her gram in which she is seen grooving to 's Chaka Chak song from Atrangi Re also starring and . Rupali, who herself is a graceful dancer aced the hook-step like a pro.

spotted with

Bigg Boss 15 contestant 's ex-husband and actor Nandish Sandhu was spotted in the city recently. He walked hand-in-hand with actress Ankita Shorey. It seems like the two were on a dinner date.

Ankita's pre-wedding festivities

who is all set to marry Vicky Jain in a couple of days shared a video of her pre-wedding function on her gram recently. The video features Ankita and Vicky enjoying their special moments with their families. It's a mesmerising and beautiful video.

Rakhi fights with her husband

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see getting into a fight with her husband Ritesh. It will so happen that will pour her heart out in front of him and Ritesh will turn emotional. This will irk Rakhi. They will get into a massive fight after that.

