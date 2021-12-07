Let's walk y'all through the TOP trending newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Special henna worth Rs 1 lakh from Rajasthan's Sojat for the bride's mehendi

Furious Rakhi lashes out at Bichukale

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, we will see will get into a major fight with Abhijit Bichukale. Abhijit will apparently call her husband, Ritesh a fake husband. And Rakhi will be furious with the same. She will start breaking the property of Bigg Boss and also pull Abhijit's hair.

Watch the promo here: Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant FUMES and pulls Abhijit Bichukale's hair as he calls Ritesh 'Bhaade ka pati'; calls him 'ek number ke gaalibaaz' – watch

Bharti attending VicKat wedding?

and ’s wedding is happening at the Six Senses Fort Barwara. There’s a lot of updates about Katrina and Vicky’s sangeet. Bharti had shared a video on her gram in which she and Haarsh were seen on a flight. Soon fans started speculating whether she is also a guest at Katrina and Vicky’s wedding in Jaipur. However, the comedienne took to her social media handle to clarify that it was not the case and that she was returning from a vacation.

Pawandeep-Arunita’s bond intact

A couple of days ago, reports surfaced that Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal won’t be featuring in the music video series hereon. Fans started wondering whether their friendship has hit rock bottom. Well, that’s surely not the case, AruDeep shippers as Pawandeep and Arunita are best friends. And their recent video is proof of the same.

Tejasswi’s brother supportive of her bond with Karan

BollywoodLife.com recently got in touch with Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik Wayangankar who lives abroad. The doting brother is watching Bigg Boss 15 just to support his dear sister. While chatting with us, Pratik opened up on Tejasswi’s bond with Karan Kundrra. And guess what? He is supportive of their friendship and romance if Teja is happy with it.

Anupamaa’s feelings

For MaAn aka Anupamaa and Anuj, love is in the air. and were seen grooving to ’s Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai from Pardes. It perfectly resonates with Anupamaa’s feelings for Anuj. Has Anupamaa confessed her love to Anuj indirectly?

Tejasswi’s brother names list his TOP three contestant

BollywoodLife.com had exclusively got in touch with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash’s brother who lives abroad. We asked him about watching Teja on the show. He revealed his fave wildcard entrant and also revealed the names who he sees in TOP 3.

Krushna made Rani cry

A couple of weeks ago at , we saw , Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh, Saif Ali Khan promoting 2. And in the middle of a take, Rani couldn't control her laughter and her eyes teared up as a result of the same. In the video that Archana Puran Singh shared on her gram, we see Rani praising Krushna for making them laugh so hard. Saif also praised Krushna for his act. Krushna Abhishek was seen as essaying the character inspired by .

Aishwarya Sharma opens up on fan wars, the honeymoon with and more

In an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya Sharma who recently got married to Neil Bhatt has opened up on her honeymoon plans fan wars between her fans and Ayesha Singh’s fans and more. Firstly, Aishwarya opened up on dropping by at her wedding reception in Mumbai. Aishwarya revealed that Neil and his family had invited Rekha and wanted to surprise her. She said that she will forever cherish that memory. She also revealed that due to work schedule and also coronavirus scare, the duo has put their honeymoon on hold. Furthermore, Aishwarya also opened up on the fan wars. Aishwarya has requested the fans to stop fighting as she and Ayesha are very good friends in real life.