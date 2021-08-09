Trending TV News Today: #SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill spends time with Sidharth Shukla and his family, KKK11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is dyslexic and more

The evening's here, and that means, it's time to update y'all with the top TV newsmakers of the day. So, what are you waiting for, here's a round-up on the TV newsmakers of 8th August 2021 here: Also Read - #SidNaaz fans take Twitter by storm as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get spotted with the former's family in Lonavala

#SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill meets with Sidharth Shukla and his family

So, some of the fans spotted Bigg Boss 13's most popular duo, Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, in Lonavala. It seems that the two rumoured loved birds went on a monsoon drive. Sidharth's mother and sister were also seen with them. SidNaaz fans are going gaga over the same. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill aka SidNaaz to come back with a new project, confirms producer Anshul Garg

Check out the whole story here: #SidNaaz fans take Twitter by storm as Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill get spotted with the former's family in Lonavala

gets slammed by netizens; cried as Aastha Gill got eliminated

Last night in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, we saw Shweta Tiwari picking Aastha Gill to perform a water-based stunt. Reports state that it was known to Shweta that Aastha is not a swimmer. But Shweta selected her nonetheless. On the other hand, people slammed her for being mean towards and his team during the task. A lot of people questioned Shweta Tiwari's captaincy over the same. Aastha Gill was eliminated last night. had asked everyone about their thoughts on the episode and Rashami Desai was quick to respond that she cried when Aastha got eliminated last night.

Check out the whole story here: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill's elimination leaves Rashami Desai in tears; fans call Shweta Tiwari 'mean and toxic'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's accepts being borderline dyslexic

A couple of hours ago, Abhinav Shukla took to his social media handle and revealed that he is borderline dyslexic. He also said that it took him 20 years to accept the fact. Fans showered him with love.

Check out the whole story here: Say what! Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Abhinav Shukla is 'Borderline Dyslexic'; took him 20 years to accept

sets internet ablaze

Jennifer Winget took to her social media handle and shared some amazing pictures from the latest magazine photoshoot. She turned bold desi and sexy for the shoot. The Dill Mill Gaye actress looked very HOT indeed.

Check out the pictures of Jennifer here: ICYMI! Jennifer Winget's desi and sizzling persona has set the internet on FIRE – view pics

goes topless in her latest photoshoot

actress shared a couple of posts on her Instagram handle in which she was seen wearing a saree. However, Mouni Roy had let go of the blouse and flaunted her toned back in the pictures.

Check out Mouni's sizzling HOT pictures here: Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy goes topless in her latest magazine shoot

Indian Idol 12 winner revealed? Sayli Kamble drops a hint

A press conference was held today in which the contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, Sayli Kamble and Shanmukha Priya were asked a lot of questions. Out of them, one question was who they think should win the show. And Sayli Kamble had dropped a major hint about the same.

Well, check out the report here: Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Is THIS contestant the winner? Sayli Kamble gives a major hint

Arjun Bijlani buys a new house

Arjun Bijlani couldn't celebrate his wedding anniversary with his wife, Neha Swami, this time. The Naagin actor had been shooting in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi when they ringed in their 8th wedding anniversary. But he didn't forget the gift for his wife. Arjun Bijlani bought a new house in Mumbai and was super stoked to share the news with his fans. Check out his post here:

and Rohit Reddy celebrate Aaravv's half-birthday

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy's son, Aaravv turns six months! The gorgeous couple welcomed a baby boy in February this year. The actress and businessman conducted a photoshoot with their munchkin and we cannot stop raving over their awwdorable pictures. Check them out below: