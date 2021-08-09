Trending TV News Today: #SidNaaz fans go gaga as Shehnaaz Gill spends time with Sidharth Shukla and his family, KKK11's Abhinav Shukla reveals he is dyslexic and more

Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Shweta Tiwari, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, and more, here's a round-up on the TV newsmakers of 8th August 2021 here: