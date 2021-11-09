Hey, let's give a wrap to today's TV newsmakers, shall we? From Bigg Boss 15 to KBC 13, India's Best Dancer and more, a lot happened on TV this past 24-hours. Let's catch up on the same. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Kapil Sharma makes Amitabh Bachchan wait for more than four hours; gets pulled up by Big B 'Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje...' – watch video

Shweta grooves on Bijlee Bijlee

Popular TV actress recently shared a reel video with her daughter Palak Tiwari on her gram. In the video, we can see the mother-daughter duo dancing on the recently released peppy track, Bijlee Bijlee. The Harrdy Sandhu song is a music video debut of Palak. Seeing the two ladies grooving on the track, fans were bowled over their synergy and enthusiasm. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Vijay Deverakonda's heartbreak; fans obsess over Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa look; Annaatthe crosses Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office and more

Fans slams Pavijaz

Bigg Boss 14's and were snapped in the city recently. Now, the two are head-over-heels in love with each other and it can be seen in their PDA be it on social media or in real life. Paparazzi recently shared a video of their PDA on social media and fans didn't waste time to drop comments on the same. They asked Pavitra and Eijaz to keep some privacy.

Kapil makes Big B wait

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, and would be seen making an appearance together for a Shaandaar Shukravaar special. And it seems, the comedian-host made the Bollywood superstar wait for about 4 and a half hours. In the latest promo shared by the channel, we see the actor playfully reprimanding the Firangi actor for the same.

Divyanka's strong message

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Daredevil Chani Divyanka Tripathi is known for her honest and strong opinions. The actress while talking about her journey in the -hosted TV show talked about body positivity. Divyanka has faced countless trolls body-shaming her or trolling her for her outfits. But the actress is not the one to keep quiet and suffer in silence.

Fans are bored with TejRan romance

It seems that the Bigg Boss 15 fans are no longer getting entertained with the romance of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. When the makers of Bigg Boss 15 recently dropped a promo featuring TejRan, netizens were quick to point that Tejasswi and Karan need to make it realistic.

back in the game

Veteran actress was diagnosed with blood cancer earlier this year. The actress is all set to return as a judge on India's Got Talent season 9. Kirron expressed her joy on returning to the show, being associated with it for the last nine seasons.

Mahima in Naagin 6?

On Sunday Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Padma Shri recipient and TV czarina announced that the sixth season of Naagin will air early next year. She dropped a hint saying that the name of the leading lady starts with the letter 'M'. Now, fans are speculating whether it's of Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh fame. There's also a buzz stating that it could be who was seen in Bigg Boss 13.

