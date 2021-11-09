Trending TV News Today: Fans bored with Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's romance in Bigg Boss 15, Kapil Sharma makes Amitabh Bachchan wait for hours, Divyanka Tripathi on body positivity and more

From Bigg Boss 15 to KBC 13, India's Best Dancer and more, a lot happened on TV this past 24-hours. Let's catch up on the same.