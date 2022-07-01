Anupamaa SHOCKING upcoming twists: Rakhi Dave instigates Barkha against Anu; Anuj-Anu perform romantic dance at Kinjal's baby shower

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Rakhi will instigate Barkha against Anupamaa and informs her that the latter has keys to Kapadia as well as Shah's house. On the other hand, Anuj and Anupamaa will groove to Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit's song from Hum Aapke Hain Koun.