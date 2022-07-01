The current episode of Anupamaa is witnessing high voltage drama between Baa, Rakhi, and Barkha. In the current episode of Anupamaa, the entire Shah family, Anupamaa and Anuj prepare for Kinjal's baby shower. Rakhi reaches the venue to celebrate her daughter's baby shower and gets into a fight with Baa. The two get at loggerheads and keep taunting each other. Anu loses her calm and shouts at them. Barkha witnesses their fight from far. Also Read - Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and more; Salman Khan and his heroines in upcoming biggies

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu reminds everyone about Kinjal's baby shower and motivates Baa-Rakhi to break each other's heads. Baa and Rakhi stop fighting but still taunt each other. Anu will start with the baby shower ceremony and the entire family enjoy themselves to the fullest. Rakhi gives an expensive gift to her daughter and taunts Baa for her present. Samar, Pakhi, , and others will shower their love on Kinjal. Barkha gives an expensive and special gift to Kinjal. The mom-to-be Kinjal gets surprised with Barkha's gift.

Watch the promo -

Barkha will flaunt her wealth in front of Kinjal. While, on the other hand, Rakhi will instigate Barkha against Anupamaa. She will tell her that Anu has keys to Kapadia as well as Shah's house. Barkha plans to take everything from Anu. On the other hand, Anupamaa catches Rakhi red-handed. In the baby shower ceremony, Anuj and Anupamaa will groove to and 's song from Hum Aapke Hain Koun and their romance will make you fall in love with them.