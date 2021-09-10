It's time to have a look at the top newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu imitate guest Sanjay Dutt's signature walk – watch video

Actor Gaurav Khanna who has entered the show as Anupamaa’s long-lost college buddy, Anuj Kapadia reveals the major reason behind why the show rules the TRP charts. In an interview, Gaurav said first it is the characters especially Anupamaa, which are so real and relatable. And then the story, which has so many interesting twists and turns and is laced with underlying, important messages for all age groups. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif's Jagga Jasoos to be turned into a web series? Here's what we know

Shehnaaz Gill may need hospitalization? Here's the truth

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left everyone shocked. His rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill is in a bad state post his demise. Sidharth's mother Rita is taking care of her. #SidNaaz fans were quite worried about Shehnaaz's health and are providing her immense love and support. Shehnaaz's stylist Ken Ferns recently revealed how the singer-actress is feeling. The fan asked Ken 'people are saying Shehnaaz glucose par hai', and the stylish replied saying 'No'.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be seen as a guest in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4. In the promo, Shilpa Shetty was seen imitating his signature walk along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu.

Shehbaz remembers Sidharth Shukla; calls him 'SHER'

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother has shared a post of the late actor Sidharth Shukla and called him SHER. In the picture, Sidharth is seen hugging a kid. Shehbaz captioned the post, “Sabko pyaar krne vala and most kind hearted person our SHER @realsidharthshukla”

's wife Sunita Ahuja on Krushna Abhishek skipping Show episode; says 'I don't want to see his face ever again'

Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were seen as guests on . Comedian Krushna Abhishek skipped the episode and told Bombay Times, "I believe both parties don’t wish to share a stage.” Well, Govinda's wife Sunita has reacted to Krushna's statement and said, "I am distressed beyond words to know what Krushna Abhishek said about refusing to be a part of the episode that featured my family and me as guests. He said that both parties did not want to share the stage. Last year in November, Govinda had issued a statement clarifying his stand and vowing to never discuss family issues in public. Like a thorough gentleman, he has kept the promise. I reiterate that we want to maintain a dignified distance, but it has reached a point where I feel the need to address the issue.”