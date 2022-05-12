From Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui, Nazil, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, , , , Raqesh Bapat, , and more, here's who and what made news in the TV world today. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Munawar Faruqui to Rubina Dilaik, here's how much the contestants are charging for the show

Comedian Munawar Faruqui spoke about his relationship with Nazil and revealed why he did not unveil his girlfriend's identity in Lock Upp. In an interview with Etimes, Munawar said, "I’ve known Nazil for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life, there are different aspects of us about which we are protective. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture." Read: Here's why Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui kept his relationship with GF Nazil hidden from all Also Read - Choti Sarrdaarni actress Kratika Sengar and Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer blessed with a baby girl

Popular TV actor Siddharth Nigam is rumoured to be approached for Rohit Shetty's action-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. A source close to the show was quoted by ETimes saying, "The makers are willing to have Siddharth Nigam on the show and are trying their best for it to happen." Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Siddharth Nigam approached for Rohit Shetty's adventure-based show

Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer tied the knot in 2014 and recently welcomed a baby girl into their lives. The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together. Read: Choti Sarrdaarni actress Kratika Sengar and Chennai Express fame Nikitin Dheer blessed with a baby girl

Bigg Boss OTT fame Raqesh Bapat has shifted from Pune to Mumbai as he shared pictures of his new house. He captioned the picture, "Life comes a full circle...#backtothebay #homesweethome ? #newbeginnings." #ShaRa fans are quite excited about the good news. Read: Shamita Shetty's boyfriend Raqesh Bapat shares picture of his new abode in Mumbai; fans say 'Ab shadi kar lo'

Harshad Chopda aka Dr Abhimanyu Birla and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's Goenka's marriage has finally happened. Their wedding was nothing but a dreamy wedding. As per reports, the wedding was inspired by the gala nuptials of and Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. A source said, "The channel wanted it to be a grand event. All the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai weddings are royal affairs. Rajan Shahi's team had been scouting locations since a month." Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Impressed by Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu and Pranali 'Akshara' Rathod's wedding? Here's the budget [Exclusive]