In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anu has been facing a hard time post her wedding with Anuj. After Vanraj, Baa and Kavya now Barkha has been planning to ruin Anu's happiness. Barkha and have come back from abroad to take away Anuj's business. Barkha has started planning to take away Kapadia property from Anuj and has been instigating Ankush for the same. On the other hand, Barkha hosts a lavish party in the Kapadia house and does not allow Shah fanily to enter. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will apologize to Vanraj and the family in front of Barkha. These 5 shocking spoilers in the upcoming episodes will leave you shell-shocked. Also Read - Anupamaa: Is Rupali Ganguly jealous of Imlie actor Sumbul Tauquuer? All thanks to Gaurav Khanna [Watch]

Barkha will try to spoil Anupamaa's party

During the Grah Pravesh, Anu will perform puja. On the other hand, Barkha will start dancing in front of the guests, before the puja. Anu will stop Barkha and says that there will be no party before puja. During the same time, Anuj will announce that his wife Anu is the owner of the Kapadia business. Also Read - 'No Anuj No Anupamaa' trends; MaAn fans are worried – here's why

Vanraj will expose Barkha's truth in front of everyone

Vanraj will not forget his humiliation in the Kapadia house and will take revenge on her. Vanraj will expose Barkha's real face in front of Anuj and Anupamaa. Her truth will leave Anu and Anuj shocked. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR TWIST: Anu faints as Anuj gives an expensive gift; Barkha HUMILIATES Shah family

Watch the promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE REAL SHOPPING (@anupma.maa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama ka anuj? (@ma_an_fanspage)

Pakhi-Adik's love story will begin

Pakhi and Adik will come close at Anuj and Anupamaa's party. Vanraj will keep a close eye on her daughter.

Barkha to use Vanraj and create chaos in Anuj-Anupamaa's lives

Barkha will use Vanraj and will try to separate Anuj and Anupamaa. Barkha will try to be friends with Vanraj and will plan to separate the couple.

Baa treats Anupamaa as a stranger

Baa will treat Anu as a stranger and even Vanraj will ignore her. Anupamaa will be left heartbroken with Baa's behaviour.