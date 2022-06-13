Anupamaa Top 5 SHOCKING twists: Anuj declares Anu as owner of Kapadia business; Vanraj exposes Barkha and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj declares Anu as owner of Kapadia business and leaves Barkha-Ankhush shell-shocked. Meanwhile, Vanraj exposes Barkha's real face in front of Anuj, Anupamaa and the entire Kapadia family.