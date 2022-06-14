In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj's family is creating problems in Anu's life. Even after marriage, Anu is constantly facing new challenges in her life. Anuj and Anupamaa organize a small get-together party in their new house. Barkha creates a ruckus with the guests as she does not allow Anu's family to be part of the party. Anu forcefully tells the entire Shah family to be part of the party and this leaves Barkha angry. Also Read - Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani: These illiterate TV bahus are well-educated in real life

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will teach Barkha the importance of rituals and will make sure that she follows them. Anu will request all the guests to remove their shoes and then enter her new house. Anuj and Anu will clean their new house and perform havan. Anu will apply turmeric to the wall. Barkha gets into an argument with Anu in front of all the guests.

On the other hand, Barkha will leave no stone unturned in making Anu's guests ashamed. Bapuji will burp while drinking water at the party and all the guests will make fun of the manners. Barkha will take advantage of the entire situation and will make him feel uncomfortable.

Watch the promo -

Vanraj on the other hand insult Barkha for her arrogant behavior towards her family. Anu will try to calm him down and will apologize to him.