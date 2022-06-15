In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu host a Grah Pravesh at their new house. Barkha behaves rudely with the Shah family and also insults Bapuji. This leaves Vanraj angry and he decides to take revenge on her. Anu also does not like the way Barkha speaks to her family. Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit affects Kundali Bhagya’s popularity, Tejasswi Prakash’s Naagin 6 suffers the worst – Check TOP 10 Most liked Hindi TV serials

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will lose her calm at Barkha in front of the guests. She insults Barkha and reprimands her in front of everyone. She will force Barkha and the guests to apologize to her family. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Vanraj to save Anuj-Anupamaa from Barkha's evil plan; makers whitewashing his character again?

On the other hand, Anuj will tell Barkha to apologize to Bapuji. She will be shocked by Anuj's behaviour. will try to pull Vanraj's leg by saying that he has a relationship with Anupama even after the divorce for his own benefit. Vanraj will give a befitting reply to Ankush and will reveal that he is aware of his plans. Also Read - Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Disha Vakani: These illiterate TV bahus are well-educated in real life

Meanwhile, the entire Shah family will leave Anuj-Anu's party midway after Bapuji's insult. Baa will also taunt Anu and Vanraj will refuse to eat food. Anu will cry her heart out after Bapuji leaves her house. What will happen next?