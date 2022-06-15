Anupamaa SHOCKING twists: Anu breaksdown after Barkha misbehaves with Bapuji; Vanraj gets into heated argument with Ankush and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Barkha will insult Bapuji and leave Anu angry. She will force Barkha and the guests to apologize to her family. Even Vanraj will get into an heated argument with Ankush.