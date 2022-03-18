Karan Kundrra becomes a protective boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash on a date night, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate first Holi with their daughter Ziana, Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash shares excitement of celebrating Holi with Karan Kundrra, , and Vicky Jain host Holi bash party, Tejasswi Prakash’s Pratha from Naagin 6 is the newest entrant in list of Most Liked Hindi characters on TV by Ormax Media and many interesting things took place in the TV industry today. You might have missed some important updates about TV and your favourite celebs. But, don’t worry; we are here for you, and here’s a round-up of what happened today in the TV industry. So, below is the list of trending TV news of today… Also Read - Holi 2022: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain throw first festive party post marriage; Ekta Kapoor, Monalisa, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin and more make a SPLASH – view pics

Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash shares excitement of celebrating Holi with Karan Kundrra Also Read - Amid rumours of trouble in marriage, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate first Holi with their daughter Ziana

Actress Tejasswi Prakash recently revealed her excitement of celebrating Holi with Karan Kundrra and also shared her favourite Holi memory. During her recent interaction with ETimes TV, Tejasswi revealed her plans to celebrate Holi with Karan. "It all depends on Karan and my work schedules. If I get an off then I will adjust as per his schedule and vice versa. We haven't made any plans yet though. But knowing Karan, I know he will make it special. He loves the festival so much and I know when I am with him, I will enjoy it too. Though, I am pretty sure there's going to be an unsaid competition between me and him on who will put colour on who first. It's our first Holi together and I am very excited to celebrate it with him," shared the actress.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrate first Holi with their daughter Ziana

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently celebrated their first Holi with their daughter Ziana and posted happy family pictures on the social media. Rajeev recently shared a series of pictures with his wife Charu and their daughter Ziana. He captioned the posts as, "Ziana s first Holi with her mommy & daddy wishing everyone a Happy Holi .. Love & Light." Fans of Charu and Rajeev are beaming with joy after seeing the couple come together after a long time.

Tejasswi Prakash’s Pratha from Naagin 6 is the newest entrant in list of Most Liked Hindi characters on TV by Ormax Media

Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 character Pratha joins Anupamaa, Jethalal and others in the Most Liked Characters on TV by Ormax Media. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi is currently seen playing the role of a Sheshnaagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6.

Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain hosted a Holi bash for their friends

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain recently hosted a grand Holi bash for their friends. Aly Goni, Kushal Tandon, Mrunal Thakur, Jasmine Bhasin, Mouni Roy, Vikas Gupta, Umar Riaz, Shraddha Arya, Krystle D'souza, Ekta kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Pooja Banerjee, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Neha Swami, Ravi Dubey, Sargun Mehta, Aishwarya Bhatt, Neil Bhatt, Rashmi Desai, Ankit Tiwari, Shaheer Shaikh, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Anita Hassnandani, Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij, Maniesh Paul, Pallavi Shukla, Kris Srikanth, Vidya Srikanth, Gaurav Taneja, Ritu Taneja, Rahul Mahajan, Natalya Llina, Balraj Syal, Deepti Tuli, Bhagyashree Dasani, Himalaya Dasani, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh and more graced the event.

Karan Kundrra becomes a protective boyfriend to Tejasswi Prakash on a date night

Yesterday, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were snapped on a date night. A video of Karan standing in front of the door so that his ladylove could get down from the car comfortably shows he is a protective boyfriend. The video of him taking care of his girlfriend went viral on the social media.