Bigg Boss 15: Birthday girl and Nishant Bhat have a fight Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Is Shivin Narang entering Salman Khan’s show? Insider reveals Exclusive details

In this promo video, we see a heated fight between Nishant Bhat and Neha Bhasin. Nishant Bhat tells Neha Bhasin to shut up and this leaves her angry. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Do you think Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal will become finalists because of their friendship? Vote now

Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan's 'Lekin Ye Jitni Marzi Cheating Karein' comment infuriates Tejasswi Prakash-Kundrra fans

Yesterday, there was a task inside the house, wherein Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal got into a nasty fight. Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik had a verbal brawl where he told her to shut up. Gauahar Khan has tweeted that everyone notices Pratik cheating on the task. Fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are angry with Gauahar's biased behaviour towards Pratik.

Shehnaaz Gill's pictures wearing late actor Sidharth Shukla's mother and sister's outfit go VIRAL

Recently, netizens shared a picture of Shehnaaz wherein she was seen wearing Sidharth's mother's blue kurta and dupatta. While, in another picture, Shehnaaz wore a lovely saree that allegedly belongs to Sidharth's sister Neetu Shukla.

Urfi Javed gets massively trolled for posting video wearing front open dress

The actress recently shared an Instagram clip wherein she flaunted her makeover. Netizens flooded her comments section with hate messages. "bhai yeh sharam ko pi gayi hai," wrote an Instagram user, while the other said, "Ye bhi open hi kr do sab to dikh hi rha hai." "Worst wardrobe collection in the world," wrote other user. Netizens even advised Urfi to wear a bra underneath.

Bigg Boss 15: 's fans panic

Shamita's bags were not seen in the luggage area and fans got worried for her. Shamita's mom Sunanda replied to Shamita's fan and confirmed that her daughter is very much a part of the show.

