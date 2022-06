In the current episode of Anupamaa, Barkha and try their level best to create problems in Anu's life. Ankush talks to Anuj about joining his business. Anuj invites Ankush to his office and Anu starts taking care of her house. Anu's responsibility will leave Barkha upset. Barkha will plan to leave everyone devastated with her next move. Also Read - Anupamaa: Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal REACTS to reports of her quitting the show; says, 'I had no clue about... '

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Ankush and Anuj will take care of the office work together. While, on the other hand, Barkha will insult Anupamaa and will make fun of her. On the other hand, Kinjal will go to the Kapadia house with Anu, Sara, and Pakhi. Anu will impress everyone with her dance moves. On the other hand, Barkha will push Kinjal and cause harm to the Shah house. Kinjal will lose her child and will be left in trauma. Anu will be held responsible for Kinjal's condition. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: TV actress throws tantrums on KKK12, Nidhi Shah QUITS Anupamaa and more

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUPALI_GANGULY (@starplus__anupamaa)

On the other hand, Vanraj will be upset with no job. He will reach Anupamaa's dance academy and will help Samar. Vanraj sees Anu dancing in joy and will remain silent. Anu will take over her dance academy with the help of Samar. Vanraj will lose her calm seeing Pakhi's behavior. Anu will promise to talk to Pakhi and will try to calm down Vanraj. What will happen next? Also Read - TRP Report Week 23: Dheeraj Dhoopar's EXIT benefits Kundali Bhagya, Banni Chow Home Delivery surprises alongside Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai