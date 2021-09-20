Hey, we are back with the SPOILERS of your favorite TV shows including Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, , Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and many others that will manage to keep you hooked throughout the week. Take a look. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj and Kavya fight over Anuj Kapadia; latter vows to not let Anupamaa face troubles alone

Anupamaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

In the upcoming episode, we will see Gopi kaka asks Anuj to invite the Shahs for Ganpati puja. Vanraj denies going to their house and tells his family that he does not want them to make a personal relationship with Anuj. Kavya instigates Vanraj and tells him to vent out his anger on Anupamaa. Anuj tells Gopi Kaka that he will intervene between Anupamaa and Vanraj if the latter tries to create problems for her. Also Read - Anupamaa MAJOR SPOILER: Vanraj to join hands with Rakhi against Anupamaa and Anuj

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi- Nayi Kahani Also Read - Anupamaa SPOILER: Anuj to turn messiah for Anupamaa again after Vanraj ousts her from Shah house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the coming episode, Sanjana's obsession for Dev grows with time and she decides to know everything about him. She goes to their home when both Dev and Sonakshi are not there. Sanjana meets Ishwari and manages to impress her with her talks.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Sai starts preparations for her transfer and decides to move out of the Chavan house. She plans to inform everybody about her decision. Virat gets worried as Sai will drop a few hints about her major plan. He plans his level best to not get separated from Sai as he is madly in love with her. Will Virat express his feelings to Sai before it's too late?

2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the last episode, Ram and Priya are put into a complicated situation as they are asked to marry each other for the sake of their family’s happiness. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Priya gets emotional after she gets to know that her mother is blamed for her failed marriage by Ram's family. She gets angry and takes a stand for her mother. Priya then decides to stay alone all her life. Will Priya call off her wedding with Ram?

Imlie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

In the upcoming TV show, Malini will play yet another evil trick on Imlie. She will force the college management to expel Imlie from college. She will even protest against Imlie for being a student in the college.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

The audiences are quite excited about the story revolving around Sirat’s pregnancy. But, within no time Sirat gets to know that she is not pregnant in real. In the upcoming episode, during the Ganpati visarjan, Sirat will faint. Kartik will rush her to the hospital and will get to know that Sirat is pregnant. The doctor will scan and show him the baby in her womb. The two plan to reveal this good news to their family in a unique way. Both Kartik and Sirat plan to take home T-shirts which have baby print on them and ‘Coming Soon’.