Anupamaa Top 5 upcoming twists: Anuj gets a ring for Anu, Baa taunts her and more

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu are quite excited about their wedding day. The makers are planning for various twists and turns that will leave you hooked to the screens. MaAn fans cannot keep calm for Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding, while Baa and Vanraj try their level best to cancel the marriage. Toshu, Pakhi, and Samar enjoy Anuj's tilak while Vanraj gets angry seeing his children going to Anupamaa's boyfriend. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in bringing more twists and turns into their episodes. Here is a list of the top 5 major twists that will bring a drastic change in the life of Anupamaa, Anuj, and the Shah family.

Baa will taunt Anupamaa

Bapuji will do Anupamaa's manicure and Baa will lose her calm at her. She will reprimand Anu for forgetting about her relationship with Vanraj. Anu does not hold back from answering her and says that her relationship with Vanraj is a pain. Baa gets even angrier but Bapuji tells Anu to remain quiet.

Anu gets emotional due to Anuj

Anuj tells Anupamaa to choose the ring of her choice. Anu gets a bit emotional and thanks to him for his love. Vanraj and Baa get irritated seeing Anuj and Anu happy.

Baa and Vanraj to stop Anu and Anuj's wedding

Vanraj is not happy seeing Anu getting married to Anuj. During the Tilak ritual, Baa tells Vanraj that she had stopped Anu from going to America. She takes the help of her mother and calls her to stop Anuj and Anupamaa's wedding.

Bapuji's health to get deteriorated

Bapuji's health to get worsened amidst the wedding rituals. He will not tell anyone and will consume medicines. Bapuji wants Anupamaa to get married to Anuj.

Anuj to flirt with Anupamaa

Anuj will try to flirt with Anupamaa during his pre-wedding festivities. The two will connect through video call and the entire Shah family will make fun of them.