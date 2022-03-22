Anupamaa, , , Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, , Dimpy Ganguly, Sara Khan, , Lock Upp and others are among the top newsmakers of today from TV. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of TV, you are at the right place. Karan Kundrra has the most hilarious reaction to wedding rumours with Tejasswi Prakash, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa to get prequel on Hotstar, Bigg Boss 8 Dimpy Ganguly announces third pregnancy, Lock Upp contestant Ali Merchant tells Sara Khan 'all you've done in your life is controversy', Hunarbaaz judge Parineeti Chopra has an epic reply when asked to bring Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter to India and other such stories are a part of our trending TV news. So read on to know more about our TV newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show to get a prequel on Hotstar; here's what you need to know!

Anupamaa to get a prequel on Hotstar

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa is s all to bring the prequel of their show on Hotstar. According to the reports, Hotstar is all to bring the prequel of Anupamaa on its OTT platform. Yes, you read that right! According to Tellychakkar.com, in its prequel, the story of Anupamaa and Vanraj having completed 10 years of their wedding. The series will be an 11-episode series. Anupamaa, Vanraj, Baa, Bapuji, Toshu, Samar, Dolly, and others will be part of the series. In the series, viewers will get a sneak peek into how Shah family and Vanraj used to treat Anupamaa. Read. Also Read - Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra gives an EPIC reply when asked to bring Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter to India [WATCH]

Karan Kundrra has the most hilarious reaction to wedding rumours with Tejasswi Prakash

Bigg Boss season 15's lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are currently ruling social media and how. Their marriage rumours are making it to the headlines. Recently, Karan's parents visited Tejasswi Prakash's home and TejRan fans wanted to know when the two will get married. Well, Karan has finally spoken about his impending wedding Tejasswi In a conversation Siddharth Kannan, Karan stated that he has accepted that he is getting married to Tejasswi Prakash as nobody is asking them what they want. Hilariously he said, "I’ve accepted ki meri shaadi Tejasswi se ho rahi hai (I’ve accepted that I’m getting married to Tejasswi). Pehli shaadi hai joh India ne decide karli hai ki ye toh honi hi hai. Humse toh koi puch hi nahi raha. (Ours is the first marriage that India has confirmed. No one is asking us about it)." Read.

Hunarbaaz: Parineeti Chopra gives an epic reply when asked to bring Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter to India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby daughter via surrogacy in January this year. Recently, Haarsh made a request to Parineeti Chopra. He asked her to bring cousin sister Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby daughter to India. As Haarsh made the demand, Parineet Chopra stated 'Abhi wo bohot chotti hai (She is very small)." Read.

Bigg Boss 8 fame Dimpy Ganguly announces third pregnancy

Bigg Boss 8 fame Dimpy Ganguly is all set to embrace motherhood for the third time. The actress who is settled in Dubai with her husband Rohit Roy took to her social media and announced the good news as she wrote, “To me, the most gratifying and fulfilling love I have ever experienced is the love I have received from my babies. That selflessly selfish yet selfishly selfless kind, when they can't help but only think of you in their happiest, saddest, angriest, sleepiest, crankiest, hungriest moments, making you feel like some magical being and putting you on an almost god-like pedestal that can solve all the problems in their world, is what gives me a purpose every single day, to be a better person, to see the world with hopeful eyes even in the darkest of times, to let go of all that's painful and just be happy that regardless of what judgements the world might pass about me, I will always be their "mum". How I know this? Because I'm still like that with mine ;) Can't believe very soon this love will become x3!”

Lock Upp: Ali Merchant and Sara Khan get into a heated argument

Ex-couple Sara Khan and Ali Merchant are locked inside Lock Upp show. The two got into a heated argument after Ali tried to talk to Sara. Ali taunts Sara and says that due to her nature she never managed to settle down in her life. Sara lashed out at him as she said, "Meri life mein jo thappa laga hua hai, aaj tak seh rahi hun, phir se aa gaye ho mere sar ke upar."