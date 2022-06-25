In the current episode of Anupamaa, Barkha tries to create a rift between Anu and Anuj. Anu does not hold herself back from answering Barkha. Anu showcases Barkha in her place as she becomes the owner of the house. Also Read - Anupamaa: Will Aneri Vajani aka Mukku return to Rupali Ganguly's show post Khatron Ke Khiladi 12? Actress BREAKS SILENCE

Rakhi insults Anu

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Rakhi tries to humiliate Dave, Bapuji, and Baa. She also starts hitting Dave's feet and at the same time, Kinjal supports her mother-in-law. Rakhi taunts Anupamaa for insulting Bapuji and Baa by Barkha. Kinjal gives a rude reply to her mother and supports her in-laws.

Rakhi announces Kinjal's baby shower

Rakhi will drop yet another major bomb on the Shah family. She will announce Kinjal's baby shower. Anu tells her that she should have asked Baa about the baby shower. Rakhi replies that Kinjal's baby shower will take place at 12 and tells them to come and attend the event.

Kinjal wants baby shower in the Shah house

Kinjal refuses to be part of the occasion and says that she wants her baby shower to take place at the Shah house. Rakhi agrees to Kinjal's baby shower at the Shah house but does not stop herself from taunting.

Rakhi insults Toshu

She insults Toshu and calls him unemployed and also taunts Baa as she calls Anu rich. Rakhi asks Dave to invite Anupamaa's in-laws.

Anu and Baa taunts each other

Anu gets annoyed by the way her in-law's talks to Baa. Anu starts instigating Baa and the latter loses her calm. Anu starts arguing and taunts Baa. Baa later tells Vanraj that Kinjal is having a baby shower and this piece of news shocks him.