In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu finally got married after a long list of barriers. Even after marriage, Anu's problems will not decrease, as she will face new issues in her married life. Anuj and Anupamaa will celebrate their first-day post-marriage and will enjoy themselves. Their romance will make MaAn fans beam with joy. Anu will be seen getting all emotional as she gets support from her husband Anuj. On the other hand, new trouble awaits Vanraj that will create problems in Anu's life. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi AbhiRa aka Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod beat all other TV couples with their chemistry [View Poll Results]

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will wake up in the morning to perform kitchen rituals and Anuj will be seen supporting her. Anuj will not be able to believe that he has finally got married to his ladylove Anu. Also Read - MaAn wedding in Anupamaa unable to topple TMKOC; Naagin 6 continues to struggle – Check Top 10 TV Shows by Ormax Media

Baa catches Kavya red-handed Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 6 and more: Upcoming shocking twists in 7 TV shows you can't miss

Kavya will return from Anu's wedding and will be seen talking to his ex-husband in the middle of the night. Baa will overhear their conversation and will catch her red-handed.

Kavya to seek divorce from Vanraj

Post-Anupamaa's marriage, Kavya will show her true self and shock the entire Shah family. She will seek divorce from Vanraj in front of everyone. Baa will inform Vanraj that Kavya is still in touch with her first husband. Vanraj will lose his temper and get angry with Kavya. But, she will hand him the divorce papers.

Vanraj will take responsibility of his kids

After Anupamaa's vidaai, Vanraj will be seen taking care of his children. He will make tea for everyone and also feed Kinjal. The family members will be surprised to see the new avatar of Vanraj.

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gauravKhannaxlove_.08✨?? (@gauravkhannaxlovez)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rijyo ke gaurup (@gauravkhanna_fp)

Anu to celebrate her first rasoi ceremony

Anu will be performing the first kitchen rasoi ritual and will prepare food for the family. Anuj will be seen romancing her in the kitchen.

Anuj to kiss Anupamaa's cheeks

Anuj will not leave any opportunity to romance his wife Anupamaa. He will be seen pecking a kiss on her cheeks and she will blush.