Anupamaa shocking twist: Anu-Anuj deck up for engagement, Bapuji's health scare worries everyone

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu are excited about their wedding day. Vanraj confesses Anu that he is jealous that she is getting married. Anu calls him Raavana and ignores him. Vanraj gets instigated and plans to ruin her wedding. He even curses her that she will never be happy with Anuj. Anupamaa reprimands Vanraj and goes to meet Anuj. On the other hand, Anuj waits for Anu to come and promises her that they will never part ways. He goes on his knees and proposes to his lady love. He plants a kiss on Anu's hands and the two spend quality time with each other before their engagement.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj tries to brainwash Anu, but she ignores him. Anu tells Anuj about Vanraj plans. Anuj promses Anu to love her awalts. Soon, Bapuji's health will deteriorate before Anu's wedding. He will fall unconscious on Anu and Anuj's engagement day. Vanraj loses his calm seeing Bapuji's health. Anu decides to postpone her engagement after seeing Bapuji's health. But Bapuji wants her and Anuj to get married soon. Anuj will soon announce that their wedding will take place in Kapadia Mansion.

MaAn fans will soon see a romance between Anuj and Anu as she plants a kiss on his hands. Anuj and Anupamaa's look from their engagement day is going viral on social media. What will happen next?