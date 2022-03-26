Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill RESPONDS to trolls for being happy post Sidharth Shukla's death, Raqesh Bapat FRIENDZONES Shamita Shetty and more

Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Urfi Javed, Karan Kundrra and more, here's a look at the top trending TV news today.