Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her bond with Sidharth Shukla, Tejasswi Prakash and to have a face-off in Naagin 6, Raqesh Bapat denies being in a relationship with girlfriend , Karan Kundrra fans trend 'Don't Mess With Jailor' as takes panga with him, Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing a black bikini and more top trending TV news today. The world of TV has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending TV news of the day.

Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her bond with Sidharth Shukla

In a chat show with Shilpa Shetty, Shehnaaz Gill spoke about life post-Sidharth Shukla and even said that after his death she was trolled for being happy. She was quoted saying, "Sidharth aur mera jo rishta hai mein kissiko kyun banatun. Mere liye wo kitna important that, uske liye mein kitni important thi wo mujhe pata hai. Humein logon ko explanation dene ki zarurat nahi. Sidharth ne mujhe kabhi nahi bola 'haas mat'. Toh mein hamesha hasti rahungi aur mein kaam karti jaungi kyunki mujhe bohot aage jaana hai'." Read. Also Read - Naagin 6: Rashami Desai as Laal Naagin sets the temperature soaring with her killer looks – view pics

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash aka Sarva Shreshnaagin will fight against Rashami Desai aka Laal Naagin

In the Naagin 6 promo, Tejasswi Prakash aka Sarva Sheshnaagin will be seen fighting against Rashami Desai aka Laal Naagin. Laal Naagin has planned to ruin the country, but Pratha promises to save her Hindustan from Chingistan. Pratha and Mahekk will get into trouble as they will come face-to-face in front of Laal Naagin. Read.

Raqesh Bapat denies being in a relationship with girlfriend Shamita Shetty

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Raqesh spoke about his relationship with Shamita and also said that she is her 'dear friend'. He added, “We are in a happy zone; she is a dear friend. Friendship has to be so strong that nothing else can affect it. She is a pure soul.” He further added, “I would not name it a relationship. It’s a bond.” Read.

Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra's fans are not happy with Chetan Hansraj for messing up with the jailor

Actor Chetan Hansraj has now entered Lock Upp and started taking panga with the jailor. In the promo video shared, Chetan is seen calling 'jailor' as 'tailor' and making use of foul language. Karan calmly addressed the issue, but his fans are upset with Chetan and want him to be locked out of the show. 'Don't Mess With Jailor Karan' is trending on Twitter with full power. Read.

Urfi Javed gets brutally trolled for wearing a black bikini

Urfi javed shared a video on her Instagram wherein she donned a sexy black bikini and flaunted her welll-toned body in style. She captioned the post as, "I'm a rose that came from concrete! #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #rotd." Netizens trolled her for wearing a bikini. The netizens even mocked her fashion choices. One user wrote, “tumhe phool ki nahi kapdo ki zaroorat hai.”, while another one wrote, “pata nahi kya hi pehna hai.” Read.