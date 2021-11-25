It's a brand new day and fans eagerly wait to know the twists and turn on shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, , Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, and Imlie. Check out the DHAMAKEDAAR spoilers of the day. Also Read - Anupamaa big twist: Makers planning to give Rupali Ganguly a makeover in the show? Pictures of her in pink traditional wear go viral

Anupamaa

In the coming episode of Anupamaa, the entire Shah family will be seen celebrating Baa and Babuji's 50 wedding anniversary. The Shah family along with and Sanjay will be seen having loads of fun as they all reunite together. Moreover, the family will be seen smiling as they pose for a family photoshoot. Baa will be seen dressed in a white saree and the two will remind us of 70's hero-heroine.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the coming episode, Virat will be given the responsibility to nab the terrorist named Sadanand. Virat will be filled with emotions as he will go against his own friend. What will Virat do, will he choose nation duty over friendship?

The makers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 are no stone unturned to entertain the audience with a gripping storyline. In the coming episode, Ram and Priya talk about the interview and indulge in a cute nok-jhok. Priya calls Ram a puppy and the two continue with their argument. Ram's best friend Brinda tries to stop them from fighting and tells them that they are made for each other.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The entire Goenka family will celebrate Bhai Dooj in the upcoming episodes. In the coming episode, Neel will be seen calling up Akshara and telling her to talk to Abhimanyu. On the other hand, Abhimanyu gets into a fight on the road. Will Akshara be able to talk to him?

Imlie

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, viewers will see Imlie excited and happy after she sees her first article was published on the front page. She feels she is talented to have achieved that but her happiness will not last for long. Aditya will tell her that her article was good enough. Aditya feels bad that Aryan is favouring Imlie as he is close to her. Aditya tries to explain the same to Imlie but she assumes that Aditya is not happy with her success and is doubting her talent. Will Aryan take advantage of Imlie and Aditya's fight?