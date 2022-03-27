Netizens are divided over ’s double role in Naagin 6, Is going off air?, evist Saisha Shinde from Lock Upp, Ashneer Grover regrets not investing in Sippline 'glass ka mask', Fan asks ho she handles haters and more top trending TV news today. The world of TV has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending TV news of the day. Also Read - Naagin 6: Netizens are divided over Rashami Desai’s double role in Tejasswi Prakash's supernatural show – see Twitter reactions

Netizens are divided over Rashami Desai’s double role in Naagin 6 Also Read - Naagin 6, March 27, Written Updates: Rashami Desai aka Laal Naagin almost kills Shesh Naagin aka Tejasswi Prakash by stabbing her in her weakest spot

In tonight's episode of Naagin 6, Rashami Desai left everyone shocked with her double role. She played the role of Shangrila from Chingistan and Shalakha from Hindustan. Both, Laal Naagin and Shalakha come face to face and fight their baatle. Rashami's double role left twitter divided. One user wrote, 'What a Performance @TheRashamiDesai Take a bow!!!', while another commented saying, 'Oh god...@TheRashamiDesai girl you just bought the goosebumps with your performance.... Ufff... You are doing a fabulous job darling.... So proud of you.... @ektarkapoor Thank you for giving us #RashamiDesai in #Naagin6 It was a treat to watch her'. The third user wrote, 'Super happy to know Rashami is in double role as Naagin! Last time she didn’t turn once, now she is double!! And man she looks stunning in Naagin outfits especially light blue outfit!' Read. Also Read - Is The Kapil Sharma Show going off air? Comedian's team clarifies

Is The Kapil Sharma Show going off air?

There were reports that The Kapil Sharma Show was forced to take a break after comedian did not invite The Kashmir Files team to promote their film on his show. The comedian's team has now clarified things on the matter and said, "There is no truth to these rumours (of the show going off air). The show isn’t getting suspended abruptly, and there are no plans of pulling the plug on it. We are shooting as usual. In fact, shoots have been lined up till the end of April,” sources from Kapil's team were quoted as saying by TOI. Read.

Ashneer Grover regrets not investing in Sippline 'glass ka mask' on Shark Tank India

Ashneer has now expressed his regret for not investing in the 'glass ka mask' product on Shark Tank India show. During an interaction with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, Ashneer was asked if he regretted rejecting Sippline Drinking Shields on Shark Tank India. To which, he replied, "For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke la, main toh roz haas haas ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in this product, he would have created 5 more such products and I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise.”

Ashneer Grover regrets not investing in Sippline 'glass ka mask' on Shark Tank India

Ashneer has now expressed his regret for not investing in the 'glass ka mask' product on Shark Tank India show. During an interaction with Rohan Joshi and Sahil Shah, Ashneer was asked if he regretted rejecting Sippline Drinking Shields on Shark Tank India. To which, he replied, "For the loss of entertainment in my life yes. Main soch raha hoon, agar main isko galti se bolta main tere mein invest kar raha hoon, tu 5 aur achi cheezein bana ke la, main toh roz haas haas ke pagal toh jata ki bhai ye toh live entertainment chal raha hai mera (I'm thinking if I had mistakenly told him that I'm investing in this product, he would have created 5 more such products and I would have been rolling on the floor laughing that I'm being entertained live), but not otherwise.” Read.

Kangana Ranaut evicts Saisha Shinde from Lock Upp

After Chetan Hansraj, now Saisha Shinde was asked to leave Lock Upp after she misbehaved with host Kangana Ranaut. Kangana spoke to Saisha about her impolite behaviour in the show and their discussion took an ugly turn. During an arguement, Saisha said that she is a responsible and sensible person. Kangana lost her calm and said that she is an irresponsible person.

Fan asks Divyanka Tripathi how she handles haters

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was recently asked by her fan how she handles haters on the social media. The actress recently held 'Ask Me Something' session with her fans. Divyanka shared a Happy Holi video and wrote: "I try putting some sense in them if I see a scope."