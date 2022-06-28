Anupamaa SHOCKING twists: Sara takes a stand for Anuj-Anupamaa; Baa gets into a verbal fight with Barkha

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Barkha will refuse to attend Kinjal's baby shower and Sara will take a stand for Anuj and Anupamaa. Later, and Barkha will come face-to-face and get into an argument.