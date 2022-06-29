Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Rakhi instigates Vanraj against Anu-Anuj, Pakhi gets caught red-handed

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Barkha and Baa are at loggerheads, while the entire Shah family is preparing for Kinjal's baby shower. Anupamaa and Anuj help the Shah family prepare for the big day. While Baa misses Vanraj a lot, Barkha gets into an argument with her. Barkha agrees to attend Kinjal'd baby shower and goes to Anupamaa's house. Anu gets worried about Rakhi, Barkha, and Baa's meeting during Kinjal's baby shower. They promise to not indulge in a fight. Also Read - Shakti Arora's entry spikes up Kundali Bhagya's popularity, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 suffers major loss and more – Check TOP 10 Most-liked Hindi TV shows

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will openly welcome Rakhi Dave for Kinjal's baby show. Baa will start insulting Rakhi as she arrives for the celebration. Rakhi gets a lot of gifts for her daughter and Baa gets happy seeing them. On the other hand, Baa will also welcome Anupamaa's sister-in-law into her house. Baa will instruct Barkha to keep her footwear outside the house. She will even make fun of Barkha's clothes and the latter will lose her calm. Barkha will nto argue with Baa and will obedenelt listen to her.

Meanwhile, Rakhi will video call Vanraj and Kavya during the Godbharai ceremony. She will instigate Vanraj against Anuj and show him how the latter took his place. Vanraj will get angry at Anuj and lose his calm seeing him enjoying with his kids. Baa will also miss Vanraj a lot during the ceremony.

During Kinjal's baby shower, Pakhi will be seen restless. Anupamaa and Baa will get suspicious seeing Pakhi's actions and impose restrictions on her. What will happen next?