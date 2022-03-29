Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Anu breaks ties with the Shah family to get married to Anuj

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj and Shah's family are against Anu getting married to Anuj. They are trying their level best to push Anu back in her life. After the dance performance, Anu announced that she will marry Anuj. This piece of news left Pakhi, Toshu, Vanraj, and Ba upset. They decide that Anu should not marry Anuj and try to insult her. On the other hand, Anu leaves for Udaipur. Also Read - Anupamaa X Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Anu and Anuj's fans hail AbhiRa for standing up for MaAn – read tweets

Anu will get shocked by her family's decision after she comes back from Udaipur. In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu will return from Udaipur at the midnight. Vanraj and Baa will get angry at her for her marriage decision with Anuj. Vanraj will read the comments on social media in front of Anu and will tell her that she trapped a rich man in his old age. But, Anu will give a befitting reply to Vanraj. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa to go against her family and tie knot with Anuj?

Anu will announce that she is not afraid of such things and will tell Baa that she is madly in love with Anuj. She tells everyone that she can make her own decision. Baa will tell Anu that she is shameless and a grandmother cannot marry anyone. Anu loses her calm on the Shah family and decides to teach them a lesson for life. Also Read - Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash to Anupamaa's Anagha Bhosale: 7 TV actors who struggled to survive in the industry for bizarre reasons

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Previous Full Episodes (@starplus_series)

Soon, Anu will break ties with the Shah family and question them about their relationship with her after her divorce from Vanraj.

Bollywood actresses are always high on fashion and manage to rock every outfit with much ease. The actresses make the most of having a sister as they pick outfits from them. Here is a list of actresses who wore the same outfit as their sisters and managed to look fab!