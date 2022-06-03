Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Anu gets mocked at Anuj's lavish reception party; new trouble awaits the couple

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu are on cloud nine as they are spending quality time with each other after years of wait. The makers will add new twists and turns in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa. Anuj takes Anu to the orphanage where he spent half of his life. Anu gets emotional seeing the kids in the orphanage. Anuj and Anupamaa meets Anu and love talkibng to her. Anuj decides to adopt Anu and leaves Anupamaa shocked. On the other hand, Kavya wants to part ways with Vanraj. The entire Shah family is in shock after Kinjal sufferers from a miscarriage. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani drops big hint on her return to Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show?

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anu gets upset as she tells Anuj that she will not be able to become a mother at this age when she has to become a grandmother. But, she gets happy as they plan to adopt Anu. Anuj will invite his family to Kinjal's baby shower and they will reach the Shah house. Anuj's cousin will offer a job for Vanraj and will get shocked knowing that he has transferred the entire business to Anu's name.

Meanwhile, Samar will go to Kapadia Sadan to meet Anupama and will bump into his new girlfriend. Samar will forget Nandini after meeting his new ladylove. While even Pakhi meets a new guy and falls in love with him.

Watch the promo -

On the other hand, Barkha and her husband will mark the villainous entry into the Kapadia house. Barkha will insult Anupamaa for her sanskaras and middle-class accent. While Anuj will host a lavish reception party for his wife Anupamaa and his family. Anupamaa will soon face new challenges in her life as her in-laws will give her a tough time. What will happen next?