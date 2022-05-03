Anupamaa BIG twists: Anuj-Anu go on a date before marriage; Vanraj's evil plot for MaAn and more

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupamaa get engaged in the presence of their family. Anuj praises Anupamaa and the latter says 'I love you' to him. Vanraj and Baa get jealous seeing Anupamaa and Anuj happy. The two try their level best to spoil their mood. Mamaji threaten Baa to stay away from Anuj and Anupamaa's engagement and wedding. Also Read - Anupamaa: Anuj and Anu look madly in love as they finally get engaged; pics of dreamy sagai go viral

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the family members will have fun together post Anuj and Anu's engagement ceremony. Kavya and Toshu will spend time with Anupamaa and Anuj. On the other hand, Bapuji will start worrying about his health and feels something will happen to him during Anuj and Anu's marriage.

Post her engagement, Anupamaa will spend quality time with her mom. She will tell Anupamaa to always give priority to Anuj over the Shah family. While talking to her mom, Anu's engagement ring will fall from her finger. Vanraj will hold the ring and will taunt Anupamaa. He will tell her that she will not be able to handle her marriage. She gives a befitting reply to Vanraj.

The next morning, Anupamaa will call Anuj and tells him that she wants to spend time with him. Anuj will get excited and will reach Anu's house. He will take Anupamaa out on a date in front of Vanraj. Anupamaa and Anuj will relive their old college memories. Vanraj will get angry seeing Anupamaa went with Anuj before their wedding.

Meanwhile, Vanraj will try to stop Anupamaa from going out with Anuj, but she will ignore him.