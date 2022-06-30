Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Vanraj to get into a fight at Kinjal's baby shower after Rakhi Dave trolls him for being replaced by Anuj

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Rakhi will call Vanraj and instigate him against Anuj. She will inform him that Anuj is performing all the rituals and has replaced him. Vanraj will lose his temper. He will then attend Kinjal's baby shower and get into a fight with Anuj.