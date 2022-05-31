Anupamaa SHOCKING twist: Kinjal will lose her unborn child; Anu-Anuj to adopt a baby girl?

In the current episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anu will travel to Mumbai for their honeymoon. Anuj will take Anupamaa to the orphanage where he was brought up. Anuj gets emotional remembering his past. The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will witness major twists that will leave fans shocked/ Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more – 8 recent TV shows that are inspired from Bengali shows

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will bump into a girl in the orphanage and she is shown to be Anu's carbon copy. This girl will dance to Bollywood songs just like Anupamaa. Meanwhile, Anupamaa will get to know that the name of the girl is Anu. On the other hand, Toshu will be seen taking care of Kinjal during her pregnancy and will tell her that he wants to be a good father. Toshu will also claim that he will spoil his daughter. While Kinjal says that she will be a strict mother like Anupamaa. Suddenly, Kinjal will fall and lose her unborn child.

In Mumbai, Anuj and Anupamaa will be seen talking to the kid. Anuj will get emotional after hearing Anu's words. The little girl tells them that she does not know anything about her birthday. Anuj and Anupamaa decide to adopt the little girl. Anupamaa will start crying after Anuj's decision.

Watch the promo -

Anuj will be seen fulfilling Anu's wish. Anuj, Anu, and Anupamaa will go to the seashore and have a lot of fun together. Anuj and Anupamaa will get heartbroken knowing about Kinjal's miscarriage. What will happen next?