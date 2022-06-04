Anupamaa's gets candid on the show's success, 2 fans confused about Priya's pregnancy without consummating marriage with Ram, Urfi Javed gets death threats from trolls, Terence Lewis pays tribute to KK and more. A lot happened in the TV world today. Let's have a dekko at who and what made news in the TV world today... Also Read - RIP KK: Terence Lewis pays tribute to the legend with an awe-inspiring dance on Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana Dil [Watch Video]

Sudhanshu Pandey gets candid on the show's success

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey who is currently seen playing the role of Vanraj in Anupamaa spoke his heart out the success he has received from the show. In an interview with ETimes, Sudhanshu spoke about how Vanraj changed his life for good and the success that he received from this show that he did not receive from his big-budget Bollywood films. Sudhanshu said, 'I have done close to 48 films and some of them have been big-budget ones. I made a debut with Akshay and actresses like Raveena Tandon, Priyanka Chopra, Gracy Singh have been my heroines in my films. But the popularity I've got from Anupamaa, I have not experienced anything like this before even after doing these big-budget films.'

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Fans confused about Priya's pregnancy without consummating marriage with Ram

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar fans wonder where did the kid come from when the lead couple did not consummate. Fans are confused as to how did Priya get pregnant when nothing of a consummation was shown between the couple. As we know, nothing of that sort happened on the show so far. The maximum fans saw was when Priya was shell-shocked seeing the packet of condoms. The leap will now be telecast from June 6, 2022 as Nakuul Mehta is on a break for a week.

Urfi Javed gets death threats from trolls

Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed shared a few screenshots of the hate messages that she has received, wherein trolls wished to see her dead. Few of them dragged Urfi's name in the untimely demise of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Urfi shared the screenshots and wrote, "Just posting few of the comments which I've received in the past few days! People wishing I died, get shot by. We live in a cruel world but let me tell you guys something, you guys need to pray harder for my death coz guess what this b***ch's here to stay!"

Terence Lewis pays tribute to KK

Terence Lewis pays tribute to the Tadap Tadap singer KK with an awesome dance video on his song Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana Dil. We can see Terence Lewis and his colleague perform moves that are a combination of freestyle and hip-hop. KK died due to cardiac arrest. It seems he had been feeling uneasy right from the time he was performing on stage. After his performance, he felt sick even when they took him to the hotel. It seems he collapsed in the room.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes 200 episodes; Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar beam with joy

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has completed 200 episodes and lead actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are beaming with joy. Nakuul Mehta took to Instagram to express his gratitude for the same. He shared a picture with his co-star Disha posted an adorable picture with co-actor Disha Parmar on Friday (June 3) and captioned it as ‘Tonight we are playing the 200th episode of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2. Love to the entire cast & crew and our audiences for embracing it like it’s your own.. Forever grateful'. Disha also shared pictures on her Insta stories and express her gratitude for all the love and support.