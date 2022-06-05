Jennifer Winget oozes oomph as she takes a dip in a magenta bikini, Umar Riaz to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visit Golden Temple, Rubina Dilaik has the sassiest comeback to being called as a TV actor, Simba Nagpal on missing out on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more. A lot happened in the TV world today. Let's have a dekko at who and what made news in the TV world today... Also Read - Rubina Dilaik is tapping into her most sensual avatar ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and we're loving it [View Pics]

Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal on missing out on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Also Read - Jennifer Winget oozes oomph as she takes a dip in a magenta bikini [Watch Video]

Naagin 6 actor Simba Nagpal reveals why he could not take up Rohit Shetty's adrenaline-raising reality show this year. He told BollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE chat, "Well, I am aware of the rumours and news reports. I am a huge fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi. It is the only reality show that I wish to do from now on. The adventure and adrenaline that the show offers is right up my street. It is a dream show for me. I was very keen to do KKK 12 but I never thought that the shoot would start so early. So, I took up this show. Naagin 6 is a finite show, and I am committed to it. But I feel that the show will come to me if it is in my destiny. I am not disappointed or anything. But to be honest, Khatron Ke Khiladi is the only reality show I want to do."

Rubina Dilaik has the sassiest comeback to being called as a TV actor

Rubina Dilaik who did an interview with Bollywood Hungama was asked about how she feels when people refer to her as a TV actor and not just an actor. Rubina Dilaik who is known for her sass gave the best reply. She said it did not bother her one bit. The actress was quoted as saying, "I cannot let others define me." Well, this is simply wow. Rubina Dilaik has been candid in the past too. She revealed how a noted filmmaker told her that he felt like farting on her face when he heard that she had not watched his film.

Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visit Golden Temple

Karan V Grover got married to his ladylove Poppy Jabbal on Tuesday, May 31. The newly wed couple visited the Golden Temple, Amritsar post their lavish wedding. Recently, the newlywed couple visited the Golden Temple, Amritsar post their lavish wedding. The two shared a beautiful picture from the Gurdwara and captioned it, "Blessings all the way. Heartfelt gratitude for all your affection in the form of messages, posts, calls, gifts, and gestures. Apologies if we haven't been able to respond to each one of you personally. We know your love protects us guides us and empowers us. Thank You (sic)".

Bigg Boss 15's Umar Riaz to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

If reports are to be believed then Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz has been approached by the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Yes, you read that right. Asim Riaz's brother Umar is expected to be on the show. Umar has made his first TV debut with Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15 and managed to win hearts with his bindass attitude. Post Bigg Boss 15, Umar was last seen in the music video Eid Ho Jayegi opposite Zareen Khan.

Jennifer Winget oozes oomph as she takes a dip in a magenta bikini

Jennifer Winget who celebrated her birthday of late has shared a video where we can see her take a dip in a hot magenta bikini. She has shared a video where we can see her take a dip in the swimming pool. She looks damn hot in a bright magenta bikini.