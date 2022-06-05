Trending TV News Today: Umar Riaz to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Simba Nagpal on missing out on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more

From Jennifer Winget oozes oomph as she takes a dip in a magenta bikini, Umar Riaz to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Karan V Grover and Poppy Jabbal visit Golden Temple, Rubina Dilaik has the sassiest comeback to being called as a TV actor, Simba Nagpal on missing out on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and more, check out who and what made news in the TV world today...