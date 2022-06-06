Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Barkha to insult Anu; plot to divide Anuj's property

In the current episode of Anupamaa, post-Anu's marriage with Anuj, Vanraj is single-handedly taking responsibility for the Shah family. On the other hand, Anuj and Anu visit the orphanage. Anuj decides to adopt Anu and Anupamaa beams with joy. Anuj and Anu return home to post their honeymoon. The two get a sweet surprise as Anuj's brother-in-law returns from America. Anuj makes Anupamaa meet his coursin. Also Read - Anupamaa SHOCKING spoiler: Anu gets mocked at Anuj's lavish reception party; new trouble awaits the couple

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Anuj's sister-in-law will cook food for everyone. Anuj will be seen praising Anupamaa which will leave his sister-in-law upset. Anuj will tell his cousin that the house belongs to Anu. Anuj's words leave his sister-in-law irritated. Barkha, Anuj's sister-in-law will shock him as she will tell him that they have left America forever. Anuj advises his brother and sister-in-law to stay with them. On the other hand, Anu's children visit the youth festival. Pakhi bumps into Adik and she gets impressed with him. Toshu gets annoyed seeing his sister with a stranger. He will indulge in a fight with him. While, on the other hand, Samar will also bump into a girl and they will connect instantly. Also Read - Anupamaa: Aneri Vajani drops big hint on her return to Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show?

Watch the promo -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡♡ (@anupma_heart)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagarika Arora (@mithaixanupmaa)

Soon, Barkha will instigate her husband and will tell him that they should demand their rights from Anuj. She will also try to divide Anuj's property and her real face will come in front of Anuj and Anu. Barkha will then try to insult Anupamaa in front of everyone. What will happen next? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Abhi, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Ram and more: Fans pick their FAVOURITE male lead [View Poll Results]