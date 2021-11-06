The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories of the day. Here is a list of trending TV news for you today. Also Read - Asha Negi pens sweet birthday note to wish ex-boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani; Nia Sharma pulls off a cozy dance with the birthday boy

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi buys a brand new car on Diwali

Actor Dilip Joshi who is currently seen playing the role of Jethalal Gada in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently become the proud owner of a luxurious car. The actor purchased a black Kia Sonet subcompact SUV priced at Rs 12.29 lakh onwards. The actor took the delivery of his new car with his family on the occasion of Diwali and the Joshi family was beaming with joy as they welcomed a new member into their home. Also Read - TV Weekly News Rewind: Shilpa Shetty breaks down on Super Dancer 4, Indian Idol 12's Arunita Kanjilal gifts winner Pawandeep Rajan Audi Q7 and more

Urfi Javed trolled yet again for flaunting her backless outfit

Bigg Boss OTT former contestant Urfi Javed recently shared a video of herself wherein she was seen flaunting her backless outfit. Urfi shared a video on her Instagram and shared a reel in which she can be seen flaunting her backless outfit. One user wrote, 'Apna jism dikhana doesn’t mean fashion ...I mean didi thoda kapde ko acha style kiya karo na', while the other said, 'Desperately trying to gain some Bollywood producer's attention'.

Bigg Boss 15: Neha Bhasin exposes Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's true face in front of Shamita Shetty

In the recent promo, Neha Bhasin reveals the true sides of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash to Shamita. In the video, Neha is seen asking Nishant Bhat about Karan as she says, 'Karan Kundrra ki shakal kyun utri hui hai mujhe dekh ke'. Neha even talks to Shamita and tells her that 'Karan jo hai, wo munh pe nahi bol raha hai. Kisi ka nahi hai wo yahan par'. Later, Shamita asks about Tejasswi and Neha replies, 'Wo bhi kisi ki nahi hai yaha pe. Made for each other'.

pens sweet birthday note to wish ex-boyfriend

TV actor Rithvik Dhanjani celebrated his 33rd birthday yesterday and his ex-girlefriend Asha Negi penned a note for him. She shared a throwback picture to wish him a very happy birthday. She also wished for success and happiness for him.

Nia Sharma pulls off a cozy dance with Rithvik Dhanjani

Actress Nia Sharma wished Rithvik Dhanjani on his birthday and sgaed a video and a picture with the birthday boy. In the video, we see them pulling off some cool and sexy moves. The picture sees them being all goofy. In the caption, she wrote, "With the Curtain raiser himself.. baap of accents and style.. the atrang @rithvik_d Happy buddaayyyyyyy buddy you make me smile."

