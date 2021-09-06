Well, it's that time of the week when audiences are eagerly waiting to know what will happen next in their favourite TV shows in the upcoming episodes. We have got some interesting spoilers of your favourite TV shows like Anupamaa, , Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya. Take a look. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise, New entry in Anupamaa, and more

Anupamaa

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, audiences will witness a high voltage drama as things will get a bit complicated after Anuj and Anupamaa's reunion party. Anuj who is madly in love with Anupamaa knows about the problems that she is facing in her life and wants to help her. Moreover, he also wants to express his love which he had failed during his college times. He then decides to express his love before it's too late. Audiences will see a major change in Anupamaa's life post-Anuj's proposal. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Shehnaaz Gill performs last rites of Sidharth Shukla, Ankita Lokhande SLAMS Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who brutally trolled her and more

Imlie

In the current episodes of Imlie, the audienecs saw how Satyakam shot Aditya. Imlie fights with everyone and tries her level best to save Aditya. Satyakam will come to meet Imlie and he will tell her how she was instigated by Malini to kill Aditya. Imlie gets shocked to know the truth and will not be able to understand how she could reveal this truth in front of Aditya. On the other hand, Aditya will call the cops to arrest Satyakam. Imlie makes Satyakam escape from the place and this leaves Aditya furious. Imlie tells the entire truth to Aditya but he does not believe her. Audiences will witness a major fight between Imlie and Aditya.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Virat decides to get a transfer and informs the same to Chavan family. Sai who knows that Virat is upset with her tries to stop his transfer. Meanwhile, Pakhi requests Samrat to give their relationship another chance and he agrees. In the upcoming episode, Sai decides to meet the DG to talk about Virat's transfer. Sai manages to convince DG to stop Virat's transfer. On the other hand, Virat will not like Sai's interference in his life.

There's a constant fight between and Anandi over their marriage. Jigar tells Anandi the truth about their marriage, but on the other side, her parents told her that her marriage never took place. In the upcoming episodes, Ratan and Khimji will be looking at the bride's attire. Anandi will come inside the room and tell her parents to stitch her same clothes during her wedding. However, Ratan thinks whether he has made mistake in getting Anandi married at a young age.

In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram and Priya will come closer as they share few moments with each other. Later, the two are told to marry each other for the happiness of their family.