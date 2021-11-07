The day has ended and it is time to look at all the important stories of the day. Here is a list of trending TV news for you today. Also Read - When Srishty Rode called participating in Bigg Boss 12 a big mistake; 'I was in the wrong season'

Bigg Boss 15: and Bhagyashree recreate moments from Maine Pyaar Kiya

In tonight's episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan will be seen reuniting with his old co-star actress Bhagyashree. The two recreated their scene from the popular film .

Read here: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan and Bhagyashree reunite on the Weekend Ka Vaar; recreate moments from Maine Pyaar Kiya – watch video

Bigg Boss 15: Ridhi Dogra reacts to Raqesh Bapat and reunion

Actress Ridhi Dogra has reacted to her ex-husband's entry as a wild card into Bigg Boss season 15 house. Raqesh along with entered the house as a wild card contestant and surprised Shamita. A video of Raqesh hugging Shamita and having an emotional reunion was shared on social media. Ridhi took to her Twitter and wished Raqesh the best. “Play well. Be well,” she wrote adding evil-eye amulet, fingers crossed, folded hands, and celebrations emojis.

Read here: Bigg Boss 15: Here's how Ridhi Dogra reacted when her ex-husband Raqesh Bapat reunited with Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating Saba Khan?

Bigg Boss season 15 contestant Umar Riaz is rumoured to be dating contestant Saba Khan. They share a great bond with each other and even Umar's family knows Saba and shares a good rapport with them. "Umar and Saba have known each other since the time Asim was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Later, they collaborated on the song Gunaah Karde, where they got along really well. Since then, they have been close to each other. Umar's family also knows Saba and they share a good bond with her," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Read here: Bigg Boss 15: Is Umar Riaz dating ex Bigg Boss 12 contestant Saba Khan? Deets inside

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers are finding late actor Ghanshyam Nayak's replacement

Late actor Ghanshyam Nayak who essayed the role of Nattu Kaka on the show breathed his last on October 3. A picture has gone viral on social media and it is being said that the man in the picture is the new Nattu Kaka of the show. The makers of the show have not confirmed anything yet but fans are already excited to see this image.

Read here: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Makers find Late actor Ghanshyam Nayak's replacement in THIS actor to play Nattu Kaka?

Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik speaks about missing her on Bhaidooj

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash's younger brother Pratik speaks about the bond he shares with his sister who is winning hearts by being the most entertaining contestant in the house.

Read here: Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash's brother Pratik speaks about missing her on Bhaiduj; 'I used to save my pocket money...' - EXCLUSIVE