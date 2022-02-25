Abhijeet Bichukale slams Karan Kundrra for being jobless; says 'tu mere pede ka ad karega 150 rupya dunga'

Abhijit Bichukale mocked Karan Kundrra for being jobless and offered a commercial ad. He praised Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz for being busy and called them 'ache kalakaar'.