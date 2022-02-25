Recently, Abhijit Bichukale who entered 's reality shows Bigg Boss season 15 as a wild card entry mocked Karan Kundrra for being jobless. Well, it's been almost a month since Bigg Boss 15 ended and Tejasswi Prakash took home the trophy along with the cash prize. But, it seems as the rivalry between the contestants inside the house has not finished yet. During, Abhijit's stay inside the house he was seen picking up fights with Tejasswi, , and other contestants. Host Salman Khan used to reprimand Abhijit for his behaviour. Well, recently, Abhijith took to Twitter as he took a dig at Karan and offered him a job in a commercial. Abhijit wrote, “Pratik Shamita Tejaswi Umar saare acche kalakaar toh busy hain sun @KKundrra tu mere pede ka ad karega kya? 150 rupya dunga.” Also Read - RECORD BREAKER KARAN trends as Karan Kundrra’s Twitter Space gets 257k live listeners; fans react with memes

Pratik Shamita Tejaswi Umar saare acche kalakaar toh busy hain sun @KKundrra tu mere pede ka ad karega kya? 150 rupya dunga — Abhijit Bichukale (@AbhiBichukale) February 23, 2022

Karan who is currently in Goa shooting for a music video has not yet replied to his tweet. But, Karan fans have slammed Abhijit for his tweet. One user wrote, 'Abe hutiye karan tere papa potik , tere chache umar ke piyo ko bhi kareed lega.....End your obsession with Karan', while another commented saying, 'Lmao he's living life on his own terms n earning alot of money, while u are spending time demeaning someone else I thought u called urself the classy fd'.

Karan and Tejasswi are head over heels in love with one another and are painting the town red with their cute chemistry. While Tejasswi is currently seen playing the role of Pratha in Naagin, Karan is spotted on the sets of her show. The two are often spotted spending quality time together.

As Karan is currently in Goa, his ladylove seems to be missing her man and wants him back in town.