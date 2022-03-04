Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are blessed with a baby girl; says 'father Udit Narayan is in shock'

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan is on cloud nine as he recently welcomed a baby daughter with his wife Shweta Agarwal on February 24. The handsome host took to his social media handle and announced the arrival of his little munchkin. He shared a picture from his wedding with Shweta and wrote, “Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️??@ibtida.co @thehouseontheclouds." Also Read - Aditya Narayan, Imran Khan and more popular child artists who failed to chart successful acting careers as adults [VIEW PICS]

Within no time, his friends and colleagues from the industry congratulated him. In an interview with ETimes TV, Aditya expressed his happiness on becoming a father of a daughter. He said, "Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now."

He even said that his father and popular singer Udit Narayan is scared to pick the newborn in his arms. He said, “My father is in shock and he keeps looking at our little one and calls her angel! Initially, he was too scared to pick her in his arms, but after a few days, I placed her in his lap and then he got the confidence to play with her. I have already started changing diapers and doing all the fatherly duties. My little one has my eyes, and I think she looks a lot like me. I thank God for this gift.”

Aditya and Shweta met on the sets of their film Shaapit and fell in love with each other. The couple dated for 10 years before getting married. The two tied the knot in December 2020. Congratulations to the new parents!