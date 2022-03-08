Aditya Narayan bids adieu to hosting after Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale; says 'The best is yet to come'

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's host Aditya Narayan quits hosting after the grand finale of the singing reality show. He took to his social media and wrote, 'With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa.'