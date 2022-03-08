Aditya Narayan bids adieu to hosting after Sa Re Ga Ma Pa finale; says 'The best is yet to come'

The popular singing reality show 's finale was held on Sunday (March 6) and Nileenjana Ray was announced as the winner. She took home the prestigious trophy along with a cheque of Rs. 10 lakh. Host took to his social media and shared a heartfelt note about quitting the show as the host. Aditya got emotional about not hosting the show anymore and captioned his post as, "With a heavy heart, I bid adieu to my hosting duties to a show that gave me my own identity as an adult, SaReGaMaPa. From an 18 year old teenager to a young man with a beautiful wife & baby daughter! 15years. 9 seasons. 350 episodes? Time really does fly. Thank you Neeraj Sharma, my soul brother ?? The best is yet to come! ❤️??" Also Read - Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Neelanjana Ray lifts the trophy along with Rs. 10 lakh cash prize

Take a look at his post - Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's 'Rula Deti Hai' wins hearts, Sidharth Shukla's fans turn emotional, Shehnaaz Gill's tweet goes viral and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

The post that Aditya shared on his social media had special moments from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's grand finale. The pictures had veteran singer-father , judges , , and , and the contestants. Singer Vishal Dadlani commented on Aditya's post and wrote, "Man...kya boloon? Your first SRGMP was my first SRGMP too, and for whatever its worth...I hope you change your mind. Or, that the music you make is so incredibly loved and successful that you don't have the time to do TV!! That, I can live with. Jaa, Adi....Jee le apni zindagi! Love you man! ?" Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aditya Narayan-Shweta blessed with a baby girl, Parineeti Chopra trolled for crying on Hunarbaaz and more

Aditya's friends from the industry wished him luck, but his fans are upset as they will not be able to see him host more TV shows.

On the personal front, Aditya welcomed a baby girl on February 24 with her wife Shweta Agarwal. He was on cloud nine and in an interview with a media portal, he said that he secretly wished to have a baby girl.