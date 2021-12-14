After Pavitra Rishta actress , now is all set to take the plunge soon. Yes, you read that right. Actress Karishma will tie the knot with her longtime beau Varun Bangera on February 5 in Mumbai. Karishma and Varun's pre-wedding rituals including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet ceremonies will start from February 4. After their grand wedding, Karishma and Varun will host a lavish reception party for their close industry friends and family members on February 6. Karishma's beau Varun is a Mumbai-based businessman who is into real estate. The couple got engaged on November 12 and their low-key affair was attended by their family and close friends. Karishma and Varun are head over heels in love with each other and their PDA pictures speak volumes about their strong bond. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Wedding: Late Sushant Singh Rajput's BFF Rohini Iyer poses with the couple — view pic

A source was quoted by ETimes TV saying that Karishma has been tight-lipped about her wedding details as she does not want undue attention on her personal life. The bride-to-be wants her wedding to be a family and friends affair. The lovebirds Karishma and Varun met at a common friend's party around a year-and-a-half ago and within no time the two became friends. Since then both started dating and their bond grew stronger with each passing day.

On the work front, Karishma has worked in several TV shows and films. She has now become a household name. She was seen in TV shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Baal Veer, Naagin 3, Bigg Boss, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has also featured in films like , Sanju, and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari.