After Divya Agarwal's break-up post, Varun Sood tweets 'always and forever'; netizen asks 'konsi wali ke saath' – here's what he said

Divya Agarwal announced a break-up with Varun Sood in her latest post. Last night, Varun Sood tweeted out 'always and forever' and a netizen asked him to take a name. Varun's reply is a solace for DivRun shippers.