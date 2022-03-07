In a shocking turn of events yesterday, Divya Agarwal announced that she has decided to 'step out of' the relationship with Varun Sood. Their fans have been shocked at Divya's declaration as the two of them have been head-over-heels in love with each other for a long time now. They even bought a house in the same residency. Divya's post announcing her decision has left a question mark in their fans' hearts. Fans are wondering and questioning and wondering what went wrong in Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's relationship when they looked so much in love. And after Divya's break-up post, Varun's tweet has gone viral. He posted a picture that says, 'Always and forever'. Also Read - Divya Agarwal SLAMS people for questioning Varun Sood's character post the breakup; writes, 'Dare anyone say...'

A netizen asked Varun 'Naam bata do. Konsi wali ke saath?', Varun Sood's reply will help DivRun shippers breathe a sigh of relief. "Divya Ke Saath," he said. After Divya's break-up post, people had assumed that Varun would have been at fault and spewed hate against him. Some, it seems, questioned his character, too. Divya came out in his support and dare everyone to not question his character. She called him an honest man. Anyway, Check out Varun's tweets below: Also Read - Urfi Javed dons a dangerously risque midriff revealing dress; netizens says, ‘Ise bolo yeh bhi Na pehne’ – View Pics

It seems Varun Sood-Divya Agarwal's break-up was linked to Madhurima Roy. Divya gave her a shout out too and it was an indirect clarification that Madhurima has got nothing to do with it. "@madhurimaroy.12 You are a sweetheart Don't you worry Love you," Divya posted in her stories. Madhurima re-shared the same and wrote, "To the ones spewing distasteful hate messages all over my profile, you guys really hit an all time low!" She addressed the two now estranged lovebirds next saying, "Varun & you are dearest despite anything. Peace out man." Check out the story below:

Divya asked everyone to respect her decision as such decisions are not easy to make. Fans are in distress. Varun's tweet is a solace for them somehow.