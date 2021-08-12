After Indian Idol 12, Mohd Danish to act in films? The singer reveals his plans

The most awaited grand finale of Indian Idol 12 will premiere on August 15. The viewers will finally get to know who is the winner of the show as the race is between six contestants - Arunita Kanjilal, Sayali Kamble, Pawandeep Ranjan, Shanmukhpriya, and Nihal Tauro. For the first time, the grand finale of the show will be for 12 hours long. The grand finale will start at noon and will go on till midnight. The audiences are quite excited and cannot keep calm. Also Read - Indian Idol ex-contestants Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana on the show’s overdramatic content and controversies: ‘Isko Bigg Boss nahi banana chahiye’

Amongst the talented top 6, contestant Mohd Danish is one of the strongest contenders in the singing reality show. He has always managed to win audiences' hearts with his powerful vocal and amazes everyone with his exceptional performance. Also Read - TRP Week 31 by Ormax Media: TMKOC, Indian Idol 12 and Anupamaa continue to dominate, Imlie drops out of list

Danish fans are rooting for him to win the trophy and he has time and again proved why he deserves to win the title of the season. In a recent interview with Tribune India, Danish spoke about his journey on Indian Idol season 12, his plans post the show and much more. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Arunita Kanjilal performing a duet with Kumar Sanu to Pawandeep Rajan's magical performance: Grand finale highlights to look forward to

Danish even spoke his heart out about his plans to enter the acting world post-Indian Idol 12 show. Danish said, “Acting is something which comes to me naturally. If I get a chance to portray my skill, I will definitely take up acting.”

Danish even added his expectation from the finale and said, “I want to perform to my greatest ability. I never believed that I will come so far in the show and now when I am here it’s time to prove my mettle.”

Danish said that his life has changed after he participated in the Indian Idol 12 show. He said that for him it was a dream come true and the amount of love he received from the audience is unbelievable.

The grand finale of Indian Idol 12 is going to be extremely fun and entertaining!