After 's swayamvar, singer is all set to find his bride on the reality show ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’. Popular singer Mika is on the search for his soulmate on Star Bharat's upcoming reality show. Recently, on March 10, the channel shared a promo, wherein Mika was seen looking out for his life partner. The caption read, "Mika ko hai jeevansaathi ki talaash. Kis khushnaseeb par ayega Mika ka dil (sic)." The promo was shared along with a link to register for the show. According to the link, it was shared that May 8 will be the last day to submit applications on the show. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant turns Gangubai Kathiawadi, dances to Dholida and mouths Alia Bhatt's famous dialogue; fans say, 'Alia se achcha tum kar rahe ho'

Watch the promo here -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)

In the video, Mika was seen on the couch and grooving on his song Dhinka Chika. He said, “London ho, Paris ho, ya Jhumri Telaiya...Tujhe pata hai, kitni shaadiyan aur partiyan hoti hain. aur mere hi gaano pe lakho rishte aur kadoron dil judte hain. Lekin maine kabhi socha hi nahi ki mere dil ke connection ka kya. Koi na jaane ye akelapan, koi na samjhe ye tanhaiyaan. Jab wo aayegi, tab bajegi, meri bhi shehnaiyaan". Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 star Rakhi Sawant once threw water filled condoms at people as balloons on Holi; here's what happened next

Earlier, Rakhi, Rahul Mahajan, also found their life partner through a reality show. Rahul who found his match on the show had tied the knot with Dimpy Ganguli, but the two parted ways in 2015. Even actress Ratan got engaged with Abhinav Sharma, but the two broke up soon. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Anshula Kapoor OPENS UP about her epic body transformation; Rakhi Sawant reveals undergoing breast surgery at 16 and more