Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti - After Rakhi Sawant, Mika Singh to find his bride on reality show; says 'Jab wo aayegi, tab bajegi, meri bhi shehnaiyaan' – watch promo

Popular singer Mika Singh is all set to find his bride on the reality show 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti'. The promo was captioned as, "Mika ko hai jeevansaathi ki talaash. Kis khushnaseeb par ayega Mika ka dil (sic)."